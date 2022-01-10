Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents saved three migrants from drowning in the Salinity Canal on Tuesday, including an unconscious woman who they found floating face down in the water.
At about 10 p.m., agent A. Guitierrez was on patrol near County 21st Street when he saw a woman struggling to get out of the frigid and fast-moving canal water, while her child stood dangerously close to the bank.
Agent Guitierrez immediately called for backup and rushed to help the woman.
In doing so, he saw a purse, which had been discarded on the road, and used it as a lifeline to lower to the woman. As he worked to pull the woman to safety, he also managed to keep her child from falling into the canal.
While agent Guitierrez was helping the woman, he spotted a man fighting to get out of the water and a second woman who appeared to be unconscious in the water downstream.
Once the first woman and her child were safe, and responding units notified, agent Guitierrez rushed downstream to assist the other two individuals.
While the man was able to pull himself to shore, the second woman continued to drift along the surface of the water with only the backpack she was wearing keeping her afloat.
When Supervisory agent C. Coleman arrived on scene, he quickly wrapped a vehicle tow strap around his waist, handed the other end to his partner and plunged into the canal to rescue the unconscious woman.
“When I got there all I could see was her backpack: her face was completely underwater,” agent Coleman said. “I handed the strap to my partner and said, ‘Hold this and don’t let go!”
Once in the water, agent Coleman was able to grab ahold of the unconscious woman and they were pulled back to the canal bank by other agents.
Moments later, the agents pulled the woman from the water and agent Guitierrez, who is also an EMT, examined her.
He found that she was not breathing, and he couldn’t detect a pulse.
Agent Guitierrez immediately began resuscitation and after less than a minute the woman began to breath on her own.
Agents continued to provide medical care, including administering oxygen and treating for hypothermia, until paramedics arrived on scene.
The woman was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for advanced treatment. She was released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon and taken to the Yuma station for processing.
“Agent Gutierrez, Supervisory Agent Coleman and the other rescuing agents would never say it themselves, but they are heroes,” Yuma Sector Chief Chris T. Clem said. “They took quick and decisive action to save the lives of those women and their acts show the compassionate and courageous heart that beats inside Border Patrol agents.”
