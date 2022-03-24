The names of two U.S. Border Patrol agents and one U.S. Customs officer who died in the line of duty were added to the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Wednesday morning.
In addressing the surviving family members who were in attendance, Sgt. Eric Egan said when the memorial was built, they hoped another name would never have to be added to it.
“We all said a little prayer that day,” said Egan, a Yuma police officer and the immediate past FOP president. “I wanted the family members to know this was a place they could always come to reflect and remember their loved ones.”
U.S. Border Patrol agent Luis Dominguez passed away on Sept. 23, 2021, at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix following a lengthy illness.
At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Yuma Sector’s Wellton Station. A Yuma native, he was an active member of his church and volunteered in the community regularly.
He is survived by his wife, four children, three siblings and his parents.
“It almost seems a little bit bittersweet seeing his name up on the wall,” said Dominguez’s 24-year-old son Isaiah, who wore his father’s Boonie hat to the ceremony. “But I’m just really proud of him.”
Also in attendance was Dominguez’s brother-in-law Ross Nicolette.
“It is certainly a great tribute and I know the family appreciates it,” Nicolette said. “He was really a great guy. I know his co-workers really liked him a lot.”
Several members of the Yuma Police Department, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were also present, including Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem. The plaques were hung by two Penn Neon Sign Co. employees.
Border Patrol Agent Alfred M. Ibarra passed away on Sept. 27, 2021. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Yuma Sector’s Blythe station. He is survived by his wife, three children and his mother.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Ruben Facio passed away on July 17, 2021. He was on a temporary assignment at the Port of New Orleans at the time of his passing.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter, his father and seven brothers and sisters.
Egan said Dominguez, Ibarra and Facio all died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19.
The addition of their names brings the total number of plaques on the Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial wall to 40.
The monument is located on the west side of the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex (PAAC) by the grass retention basin, just north of the lake. It features a 44-foot-long block wall, broken up into three sections, with the center portion made from corrugated metal that stands 11 feet high.
The area in front of the monument features a statue, artificial turf and a large gathering area covered in paving stones. There is also a sidewalk that stretches from the parking lot all the way to the memorial.
Each of the plaques contain the name of a fallen officer, accompanied by the name of the agency they worked for and when they died – which is referred to as their end of watch date.
