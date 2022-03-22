Wind played a significant role in a fire that destroyed a trailer and an RV on Sunday, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department.
The fire broke out at approximately 10 a.m. on a property in the 13000 block of 43rd Lane in the Foothills.
Arriving firefighters found one trailer fully engulfed in flames and an adjacent RV burning. An additional nearby home was also endangered.
Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the fires to prevent them from spreading further. Once the fires were all out, firefighters remained on scene for several hours afterward.
Charly McMurdie, spokesperson for the Yuma branch of the American Red Cross, said three adults were displaced by the fire. Two of the organization’s volunteers were sent to the scene to provide them with assistance.
McMurdie added that only two of the occupants have been assisted. The third had not reached out for any help as of yet.
“Hopefully they will contact us sometime this week if they need assistance,” McMurdie said. “If and when they do, we will be there for them.”
No injuries were reported, and the exact cause of the fires is still under investigation.
