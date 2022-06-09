Three people were injured in an early-morning shooting on 4th Avenue Wednesday in Yuma.
The Yuma Police Department responded to reports of “shots fired” in 1400 block of South 4th Avenue at 2:11 a.m.
According to YPD, two vehicles were traveling northbound in the 1500 block when multiple shots were fired from both vehicles at each other.
One vehicle proceeded to Yuma Regional Medical Center, as all subjects in the vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
The other vehicle fled the scene.
Three men (two age 37 and one age 20), and one woman, age 30, were injured. Two victims remained at YRMC for their injuries, while the other two were flown to Phoenix in serious condition, YPD said.
There is no suspect information at this time, YPD said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.