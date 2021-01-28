Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a head-on collision Wednesday morning in which three people were injured.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said the crash happened at approximately 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 95 and Avenue G.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a mid-size SUV and a Jeep Renegade, both of which had sustained severe damage.
The SUV had two occupants, a 23-year-old female driver, who was complaining of back and abdominal pain, and a 21-year-old male passenger, who had pain in his knees and legs.
The only occupant of the Jeep, an 18-year-old male, reported he was experiencing pain to his chest area.
All three patients were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Somerton Cocopah and San Luis Fire Department ambulances with non-life threatening injuries for further evaluation.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating the crash.
