Three people were injured late Sunday night – two of them seriously – in a three-vehicle collision in which speed and alcohol may have been factors.
According to information provided by Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. at South Avenue B and West 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a 31-year-old male, driving a GMC Sierra truck, was traveling westbound on 32nd Street and failed to stop at the red light at Avenue B.
In doing so, the Sierra struck a Nissan Armada that had been traveling southbound on Avenue B and was being driven by a 38-year-old male.
The GMC Sierra continued on, rolling over the top of a Chevy Malibu driven by a 19-year-old male.
After rolling several more times, the GMC Sierra finally came to a stop, right-side up on the south side of 32nd Street.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the GMC Sierra, and a 39-year-old female, who was a front seat passenger in the Nissan Armada, were both transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
They were both later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
The driver and sole occupant of the Chevy Malibu suffered minor injuries. The driver and two juvenile passengers of the Nissan Armada reported no injuries.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
