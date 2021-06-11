Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to the area of Somerton Avenue and County 11th Street early Thursday afternoon for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving injuries.
According to Battalion Chief Louie Carlos, the crash happened at approximately 12:27 p.m. and involved a black Nissan sedan and a brown Ford F-150 pickup truck.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the Nissan sedan with damage to the front end and the brown pickup truck about a 100 yards away, also with front-end damage.
Three ambulances from the Rural Metro Fire Department were already on scene and preparing to transport a child, who had been an occupant in the black sedan.
In all, a total of three patients were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Somerton Cocopah and Rural Metro ambulances for further evaluation.
The driver of the brown Ford pickup truck refused any medical treatment on scene.
A bystander stated that the brown F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound and collided with the black sedan while making a turn onto County 11th Street.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
