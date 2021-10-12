Three people were injured, one of whom was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment, following a two-car collision on Sunday.
The collision happened at approximately 12:28 p.m., with deputies responding to the intersection of Avenue D and Levee Road, according to Yuma County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Tania Pavlak.
The initial investigation revealed that the driver of a white 1999 Ford Contour was traveling southbound on Avenue D when the driver failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup that was traveling westbound at the intersection.
“The front of the F-250 struck the driver side of the Contour,” Pavlak said.
The driver and three passengers of the Ford Contour all sustained injuries and were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the Ford Contour, who sustained critical injuries, was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
The driver and passenger of the Ford F-250 pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.
The collision remains under investigation and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.