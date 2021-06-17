Three convicted sex offenders, two of whom are considered to have a high-risk to reoffend, are now residing at new addresses within the city of Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, CJ Mireles Corralejo, 32, is now residing at 2230 E.Lorie Lane. He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Corralejo, who is not wanted by Yuma police, has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification.
On Dec. 12, 2006, Corralejo pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted molestation of a child. He is a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
Yuma police are also reporting that Ronald Fredrick Zapata, 55, is now residing at at 1166 ½ S. Madison Ave. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On July 29, 1993, Zapata pleaded guilty to one count of attempted molestation of a child. He also pleaded guilty to one count of molestation of a child on February 13, 2020.
Then on Feb. 9, 2017, Zapata failed to provide notice of changing his place of residence.
Zapata, who is also not wanted by Yuma police, is also a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
Gerald Nathan Hastings, 39, has also notified Yuma police of a new address is now living at 599 S. Orange Ave. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Oct. 5, 2005, Hastings pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and now is considered a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.
Hastings is not wanted by Yuma police at this time.