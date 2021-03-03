Three high-achieving students have been selected to represent Arizona Western College (AWC) on the All-Arizona Academic Team, owing to their high academic distinction and service to the community.
The college invites the community to celebrate Jackelline Rodriguez, Wendy Hidalgo and Maria Perez – all first-generation students – as they are honored during the virtual All-Arizona Academic Team Recognition Ceremony Thursday at 12 p.m. The live streamed event can be viewed at www.mesacc.edu/live.
The annual awards ceremony is conducted by the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society to recognize students who are working toward an associate’s degree while maintaining a grade point average (GPA) or 3.5 or higher.
The rigorous selection process, according to AWC, starts at the local level with community colleges nominating their top students.
Led by various federal agencies and national education associations, the ensuing rounds of judging take place in Washington, D.C., placing students on the first, second or third academic team with scholarships in the amount of $1,000, $750 and $500, respectively, which can be applied toward baccalaureate degrees at a state university.
A student from AWC’s Somerton and San Luis campuses, Rodriguez has plans to transfer to the University of Arizona to launch a career in the field of applied computing and software development with the intention of ultimately building her own software. Rodriguez also hopes to create new scholarship opportunities for high school, college and university students, according to AWC.
While at AWC, Rodriguez has appeared on the dean’s list for four consecutive semesters, assumed the role of AWC Student Government Association president, been part of the CommYOUnity Service Club and served as a peer mentor for the college’s informatics program.
A student at the AWC Yuma campus, Hidalgo plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northern Arizona University; her sights are set on working as a registered nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center to give back to individuals in need in her own community.
Hidalgo is a Phi Theta Kappa member, has spent time volunteering at the Yuma Community Food Bank as well as with neighborhood cleanup programs. Her academic achievements have also placed her on the dean’s list at AWC.
As for Perez, the AWC Yuma campus student plans to transfer to the University of Arizona in pursuit of veterinary science and animal and biomedical science degrees, inching closer toward her goal of opening animal sanctuaries across the globe.
“I am passionate about my career and want to make my parents proud as a way of thanking them for all the sacrifices they made,” she said.
While at AWC, Perez has been a part of the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), served as an AWC honors officer and supplemental instructor, participated in both Phi Theta Kappa and the National Society of Leadership and Success and appeared on the dean’s list.