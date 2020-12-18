While no one won Wednesday’s $287 million Powerball jackpot, three winning tickets were purchased throughout the state, including one in Yuma.
Arizona State Lottery spokesperson Ashley Bold the three winning tickets were for $50,000 and the winner from Yuma has not claimed their prize yet.
The three winning tickets were sold at:
- Frys Food Store: 500 W. 24th St in Yuma
- Arco AM/PM: 7601 E. Tanque Verde Road in Tucson
- Gilligans on Chandler: 1105 W. Chandler Blvd in Chandler
Bold explained that all three tickets matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number. Wednesday’s winning numbers were:
4, 23, 37, 61, 67 and 7.
“They were one number away from winning the jackpot,” Bold said. The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize and can do so by either mailing it to the lottery offices in Phoenix or Tucson, or by appearing in person.
Since no one won last night’s Powerball jackpot, the jackpot soars up to $304 million.
The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday.
According to lottery officials there have been 17,923 winning Powerball tickets sold in Yuma so far in 2020.
This amount includes tickets that have won any Powerball prize, with prizes starting at $4.
