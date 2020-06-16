A three-year-old died Sunday afternoon in Yuma after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool.
Yuma firefighters responded to the home on Yuma’s west side just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning that had just occurred.
When firefighters arrived, they found CPR underway on the victim, a 3-year-old male child.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said the child had been found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
“Once removed from the pool CPR was given until paramedics arrived,” Erffert wrote in a news release.
Paramedics continued resuscitation efforts in the ambulance as the child was being transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
It was not known how long the child had been in the pool prior to being found.
YFD said it was suspected that the child got out of the house by way of a doggie door leading to the yard.
“A loss like this affects individuals, families, neighborhoods and whole communities,” Erfert wrote. “We all grieve together when a tragedy like this occurs.”
Children 4-years-old and younger are in the highest risk group for drowning deaths.
YFD reports there are a few basic steps to reduce this risk, which are known as the ABCs of Drowning Prevention.
“A” is for Adult supervision. If children are around water (any water, not just a backyard pool), they need constant, responsible, undistracted, adult supervision. Designate a “Water Watcher” whose only responsibility is to watch the children. If that person has to leave the area, someone else takes over or everyone leaves the pool area with them.
“B” is for Barriers. Every pool should be enclosed by a barrier fence at least 4-5 feet high. It should have a self-closing, self-latching gate. Door and pool alarms are also added security (there are even alarms that can be attached to the child!).
“C” is for Classes. Learn how to perform CPR in the event that the unthinkable does happen. In addition, although we cannot “waterproof” our children, swim classes can also help.