Fire Chief Paul De Anda confirmed that on Wednesday firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department transported a 3-year-old boy found near County 15 Street and Levee Road to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
“(The child) is doing well at this time,’ Chief De Anda said.
Chief De Anda explained that firefighters responded to the area, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border, at approximately 4:22 p.m. that day at the request of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
Agents who were patrolling in the area earlier in the day found the body of an unidentified woman and began a search of the vicinity.
It was during that search when agents found the 3-year-old boy.
Firefighters returned to the same general area at approximately 8:11 p.m. after Yuma Border Patrol agents located another body, this one of a 10-year-old girl.
The relationship between the woman and the two children is currently not known.
The Sun attempted to contact the Yuma Sector Border Patrol for comment on Friday but was unsuccessful.
