An employee gets a dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday at a special vaccination site Bashas’ set up for its employees. More than 2.8 million vaccine doses had been distributed in Arizona to 1.8 million people as of Monday, according to state data.

WASHINGTON _ Almost three years after the first COVID-19 cases were detected in Arizona, here’s what we know: It hits the elderly hardest, it spikes in summer and winter, it killed men in Arizona at sharply higher rates than women and new strains continue to evolve.

And it’s not going away.

