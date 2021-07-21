Three off-duty Yuma Sector Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents and a Laredo station supervisor aided police and victims following a recent shooting outside of a baseball stadium that made national headlines.
Hector Fernandez, a BORTAC supervisor; Michael Kinsman, a BORTAC agent; Robert Wilson, a BORTAC agent and Wellton station supervisor; and Mickel Gonzalez, a Laredo (Texas) West station supervisor were in Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, for training when they decided to attend a baseball game Saturday night between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.
Little did they know that their night off would lead to an incident in which their special training would be needed.
The four Border Patrol agents were sitting near the entrance of the stadium on the third-base side of the field when chaos erupted.
Wilson said people suddenly started ducking, hiding and running. They did not know what was going on until they heard some say, “shots fired.”
NBC sports reported that the Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth inning when several loud pops were heard from the left side of the ballpark.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department the shooting was an exchange of gunfire between two cars and resulted in three people being injured.
One of the people who was shot was a man, who was attending the game, but was outside the stadium at the time. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
The agents saw police officers leaving the stadium and followed them to see if they could help. When they got to the street, they saw a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
A police officer was already helping the man and had applied a tourniquet to his leg; however the four agents volunteered to monitor the man and take over his medical care so the officer could assess the remainder of the scene.
Wilson said they checked the man for any other wounds and then monitored his condition until an ambulance arrived.
Despite being unarmed and wearing baseball jerseys instead of their usual green and camouflage Border Patrol uniforms, the four agents never gave a second thought to helping with the chaotic and potentially dangerous situation.
Wilson added that they don’t think they did anything special or remarkable; their training kicked in and they acted as needed.
“We were just there to help,” he said.
The gunshots caused panic among fans inside the stadium, some of whom ducked for cover, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park.
Two people who were in one of the cars later walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds and were questioned by police. The extent of their injuries was not known.
The game was suspended and resumed on Sunday.