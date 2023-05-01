A new partnership from Arizona Western College is going to make career planning a lot easier for students and Yuma jobseekers. With the help of career development and job skills platform, Pipeline AZ, AWC will be offering what it describes as a holistic online toolkit of professional planning resources. The AWC Pipeline will allow users to explore in-demand careers and connect them to Yuma County initiatives and organizations for employment and work-based experience opportunities.
“Utilizing the AWC Pipeline platform as a database for professional advancement and specialized industry knowledge will allow students to master essential skills that will prepare them to enter the workforce,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel P. Corr. “Arizona Western College and Pipeline AZ are connecting students to opportunities to set themselves up for success no matter where they find themselves in the professional development process.”
The AWC Pipeline uses Pipeline AZ’s white-labeled platform and services as a central hub for all career exploration alongside talent development infrastructures and resources. An additional partnership with the Arizona Department of Education called “My Future AZ” will enable Arizona high school students to use these services and create a personalized post-secondary plan which they can take with them as they start classes at AWC.
“Pipeline AZ’s collaboration with Arizona Western College engages job seekers and employers, working to fortify the local Yuma County economy by connecting students to job placements in the local community,” said Katherine Pappas, senior vice president of Pipeline AZ. “The Pipeline AZ ecosystem was developed in partnership with local businesses, educators and workforce organizations and caters to the specific needs of Yuma to help Arizona Western College students from the very beginning of their career journeys and throughout their postgraduate careers.”
Every AWC student can customize their profile and access specialized career exploration tools and support. Per AWC, the platform’s pathway mapping technology helps job seekers begin a new trajectory, level-up in their existing careers, explore work or work-based learning opportunities and discover new passions for lifelong success while also giving local employers access to current and rising talent in the region.
“Joining the AWC Pipeline will support students in bridging the gap between high school and college and beyond by helping them strengthen their network and putting them in direct contact with internship and apprenticeship matches,” said Reetika Dhawan, vice president for workforce development and career & technical education at AWC. “The transition between high school and college is an important milestone and we want to guide students in navigating this exciting next step in their career journeys.”
After completing an assessment on their interests, skill sets and education experience, users can access a variety of career exploration opportunities and information, including job shadowing, service learning, field experience, research, apprenticeship, further education and other opportunities specific to Yuma County.
“Career planning is an intimidating process but because our high schoolers are already using MyFutureAZ, this complicated process is streamlined significantly,” said Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Hurt. “It is never too early to start planning and this platform will work to bridge the existing gaps between career planning and allow our students to build on their educational and work-based learning experiences.”
AWC students and Yuma County job seekers of any age and experience can connect with employers at azwestern.pipelineaz.com.
