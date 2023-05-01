A new partnership from Arizona Western College is going to make career planning a lot easier for students and Yuma jobseekers. With the help of career development and job skills platform, Pipeline AZ, AWC will be offering what it describes as a holistic online toolkit of professional planning resources. The AWC Pipeline will allow users to explore in-demand careers and connect them to Yuma County initiatives and organizations for employment and work-based experience opportunities.

“Utilizing the AWC Pipeline platform as a database for professional advancement and specialized industry knowledge will allow students to master essential skills that will prepare them to enter the workforce,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel P. Corr. “Arizona Western College and Pipeline AZ are connecting students to opportunities to set themselves up for success no matter where they find themselves in the professional development process.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

