Folks missing Yuma’s Village Jazz Series can rejoice! Public Radio stations KAWC (88.9 FM) and Border Radio (94.7 FM) have partnered with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area to present “Thursday Jazz in the Park,” a series of four free concerts under the stars at the Colorado River State Historic Park.
Sponsored by Long Realty Yuma and Above All Plumbing, the concerts will be located at 201 N. 4th Ave. and take place on Feb. 3, Feb. 10, Feb. 17 and March 3. Each concert is from 6 to 8 p.m. with an intermission and attendees will need to bring their own seating. Concessions will be available, including hot and ready-to-go paninis from Autentico Sapore Italiano as well as soda, water and popcorn.
Most importantly, however, the Thursday Jazz in the Park will feature well-known jazz artists Holly Hofmann and Renee Patrick as well as the Yuma Jazz Company and the Yuma Big Band.
Per KAWC, Holly Hofmann is considered one of the best jazz flute players in the world today. Hailing from San Diego, Hofmann headlines concerts throughout the country and the globe. She’s also the recipient of a Jazz Hero Award from Jazz Journalists of America, has partnered with some of jazz’s top names and runs a regular concert series in San Diego.
For her performance on March 3, Hofmann is bringing Mikan Zlatkovich, a Serbian pianist and bassist Rob Thorsen. Having appeared three times previously in Yuma’s Village Jazz Series, Hofmann is excited to play for Yuma again as she’s come to know Yumans as really great listeners and appreciators of the art form.
“Jazz is America’s classical music,” she said. “It’s a very important art form in this country and when we travel to Europe and Japan and out of the country in general, they love jazz probably more in those countries than we do here. I like to keep playing it for new audiences because they almost always respond positively and a lot of them have not heard good jazz before.”
She noted that she and a lot of fellow artists play from the Great American Songbook, which features music that came out of early film and theatre–music from the likes of George Gershwin and Rodgers and Hart.
Phoenix vocalist Renee Patrick will also be appearing with pianist Nicole Pesce for the concert on Feb. 10. KAWC shared that Patrick has gained a large following in Arizona and beyond with her relaxed yet moving style. She’s performed for the likes of Muhammad Ali, Waylon Jennings, Shaquille O’Neal and Jimmy Carter among others.
In her interview with the Sun, Patrick turned some attention on Pesce, who she described as an incredible musician, accompanist and human. Pesce in turn expressed that Patrick is very in tune with their audiences, always knowing what musical choices to call and when.
Patrick and Pesce played for the Village Jazz Series once in early 2020 and since then, they’ve looked back on the concert as one of their most inspiring ones.
“The people were so warm and welcoming,” said Pesce. “Last time we didn’t know what to expect – the series was great.”
“Their jazz knowledge was incredible,” Patrick said. “I thought Yuma is where you go to get gas before California. [But] the response, the kind of music they liked was pleasantly surprising. That was one of our most inspiring concerts. We always talk about our concert in Yuma.”
Pesce explained that the exciting thing about jazz is that it’s never going to be the same twice. She and Patrick are especially excited for a diverse, unique performance on Feb. 10.
The Yuma Jazz Company will also be performing on Feb. 17. It features a quartet of guitarist Jason Arviso, bassist Leo Neblina, percussionist Brandon Coz and trumpeter Steven Hennig, who’s also personally responsible for bringing Hofmann and Patrick to the series. Per KAWC, the quartet is celebrating the release of its most recent original music album, Serenity, which has been receiving glowing reviews on international blog sites.
The Yuma Big Band is performing for Feb. 3’s concert and has been performing in Yuma for many years. KAWC described the group as a band that keeps alive the big band era sound and updates it by introducing new arrangements and tunes.
Some artists will be selling CDs at the event, so attendees hoping to bring the sounds of the Thursday Jazz in the Park series should take note!
To learn more about Thursday Jazz in the Park, visit https://www.kawc.org/thursday-jazz-in-the-park.
