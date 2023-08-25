The AWC Foundation is celebrating 60 years of service to the Yuma and La Paz Counties at its 2nd Annual Schoolhouse Soiree on Friday, Oct. 6.
During this event, the AWC Foundation will be honoring generous donors, scholarship recipients and 2023 AWC Hall of Fame inductees Tom Tyree and John Stratton.
“Join us at our 2nd Annual AWC Foundation Schoolhouse Soiree as we recognize the past, present and future,” said Gladys Anaya, AWC Foundation development manager. “We will be celebrating our AWC Hall of Fame inductees who have positively impacted AWC and our community. We will also be recognizing scholarship recipients and the generosity of donors who have made those opportunities possible. This year is even more exciting as we celebrate 60 years of serving Yuma and La Paz counties.”
On Friday, Oct. 6, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Arizona Western College Schoening Conference Center (2020 S. Ave 8E), community members can enjoy a meal, live music and support scholarship in Yuma and La Paz. Tickets for the event are $100 and extended sponsorship opportunities are available, including Make a Difference Sponsors ($2,500), Knowledge is Power Sponsors ($1,000) and Key to Success Sponsors ($500). Yuma Regional Medical Center is the presenting sponsor for the event.
If the themes of the event are familiar, that’s because the inaugural celebration in 2022 merged two longtime AWC Foundation events, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Celebration of Scholars. The foundation raised nearly $42,000 last year during the event to establish the Gold Heart Endowment for scholarships and its goal this year is to raise $60,000 for 60 years of service to the community.
Since 2011, the AWC Hall of Fame has honored alumni, faculty and community leaders from Yuma and La Paz who’ve made significant contributions to the college’s mission and goals or who’ve distinguished themselves in service to the community and beyond.
2023 Hall of Fame inductee Tom Tyree is a native Arizonan who’s served in public education for 50 years in various capacities as a teacher, coach and Yuma County School Superintendent. Fellow 2023 Hall of Fame inductee John Stratton was the AWC Head Baseball Coach for over 27 years making a positive impact on hundreds of young men throughout his tenure.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.