If you’re planning to attend the Bridget’s Gift Western Dance & BBQ, don’t count on buying tickets at the gate.
Tickets could be sold out by time of the Oct. 23 event, which raises money for breast cancer patients.
Organizers are planning for a turnout of up to 3,000 or 3,100 at the venue, Cocopah Casino Events Lawn.
As of this week, more than 2,000 tickets had already been sold, said Wendy McKay, a member of the Bridget’s Gift board that stages the annual event and collects and distributes money to help patients with their medical costs and related expenses.
McKay expected the remainder to be sold as soon as early next week.
Singer-songwriter Gary Allan will be the headliner for the event that features four country music artists.
Coffey Anderson is making a return appearance at this year’s Bridget’s Gift events. And coming from Nashville are two other up-and-coming musicians with local roots, Tanner Gomes and Bobby McClendon.
Gates for the 10th annual Bridget’s Gift Western Dance & BBQ open at 4 p.m. at the casino events lawn, 15318 S. Avenue B, and the event begins at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $70 and can be purchased online at https://bridgetsgift.com; at the Boot Barn, 242 W. 32nd St., or from the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foundation.
Bridget’s Gift, a fund established by the foundation, is named for Bridget Orta Martinez, a Yuma native who died of breast cancer in 2011. Her memory inspired friends and family to organize the western dance and barbecue to bring in money to help others in the area battling the same disease.
“Funds are directed toward the assistance of local breast cancer patients and also toward providing diagnostic screening, such as mammography, and breast cancer awareness,” McKay said.
“Bridget’s dream was to continue to doing the hard work supporting women and men and their families in this battle. Her dream became ours so we call it Bridget’s Gift.”
The dance and barbecue was held for the first time in 2011, she said.
“This would be number 11, but we had to skip it last year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), so we’re calling it number 10.”
Allan made his debut as a country artist in 1996 with “Used Heart for Sale,” followed by numerous chart-topping singles and albums.
The appearance in Yuma comes on the heels of his release of the album “Ruthless.”
“He has quite the catalogue, but I’m sure we’re going to hear some new things as well,” McKay said.
Anderson, a Texas native whose wife is from Yuma, has appeared at three previous Bridget’s Gift dances and barbecues.
“He’s family – we keep bringing him here,” said McKay.
His career dates to his college days when he learned chords practicing with a loaned guitar in his website. Unable to get record labels to sign, he used his Youtube channel to gain a wide following.
Anderson recently played “Mr. Red White and Blue,” a song he had written in honor of U.S. veterans, at the funeral of Marine Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez, one of 13 service personnel killed in the bombing at the U.S. embassy in Kabul at during August evacuation from Afghanistan.
Gomes, a Cibola High School graduate, went on to a career in country music following an impressive showing in the Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice” a year ago.
Having moved from Yuma to Nashville less that a decade ago, McClendon has performed around the country, and has been compared stylistically to Allen and country artists Jason Aldean, Tim Mcgraw, Gary Allan, Kenny Chesney, and Chris Ledoux. Earlier this year released the single “Whiskey Burnin’.”