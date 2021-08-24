It’s finally football season.
Week one is officially here and three of our local programs will kick off Friday night. College football also begins this weekend.
Without a doubt, this is the best time of the year.
Yuma has a few teams that have the potential to put together strong performances – and even a potential state championship team – and I’m looking forward to all the action coming up over the next few months.
I’ve written a few stories on the upcoming year and keep your eyes out for my season previews for all seven programs that will begin playing in the next two weeks.
I have a few questions for the readers.
What are you looking forward to the most this football season? Who could be the surprise team in the area and who takes home the Yuma Union High School football district title?