Fans of the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” can do exactly that Oct. 28 when the cult classic film returns to the Historic Yuma Theatre.
Fans of the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” can do exactly that Oct. 28 when the cult classic film returns to the Historic Yuma Theatre.
The downtown theater will host two screenings of the 1975 musical horror-comedy that inspires audience participation, prompting its fans to sing along as “The Time Warp” and other songs play out in the soundtrack.
And fans not only are invited to sing along but come to the theater dressed in the costumes of their favorite characters in the film’s colorful cast.
The Yuma Arts Center is giving the public two months’ advance notice of showtimes so that everyone who wants to see the movie can buy tickets while they’re available. If past years are a hint, the cult classic that first came to the Yuma theater in 2017 will be sold out in each of its two screenings on Oct. 28.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is rated R and people must be 18 or over to get in to see it.
Adapted from a theatrical production staged two years earlier, the 1975 film pays tribute to science fiction and horror B movies of prior decades. Becoming a cult classic in its own right, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” follows a young, straight-laced couple who, having been stranded in a rain storm by a flat tire, seek help at a castle that turns out to be the spooky lair of a mad scientist, Dr. Frank-n-Furter.
As the film is projected onto the screen in the two showings, a “shadow cast” of Yuma-area actors will simultaneously interpret the same scenes on the theater stage.
“I’m very excited for the community to watch this year’s ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ production,” said Izai Juarez, events operations leader at the art center. “Every cast member loves the art of acting, and that is displayed in their dedication and talent on stage.”
A “costume madness” event, consisting of audience participation games, will take place 30 minutes before each showing.
While filmgoers are encourage to dress in costumes like those seen in the film, the art center is asking them not to bring props used in the movie, such as toast, hot dogs, prunes, rice, lighters and water guns.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened at 7 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 28 at the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St.
Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased online at www.yumashowtickets.com.
