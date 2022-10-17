Tina Clark to receive Keystone Award for community leadership

Yuma historian Tina Clark is the recipient of the 2022 Elisabeth Ruffner Keystone Award for Community Leadership. The award will be presented to Clark during the Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
The award was announced jointly by the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, Arizona Preservation Foundation, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and City of Yuma.
The Keystone Award honors individuals whose commercial, political, philanthropic, artistic, planning or advocacy efforts have contributed to their community’s quality of life, sense of place and heritage appreciation.
The award is presented annually at the Arizona Historic Preservation Conference to an individual from the host community, celebrating their achievements alongside the communities they have served.
“In construction, the keystone connects and stabilizes the whole, providing necessary support and strength,” said Kathryn Leonard, state historic preservation officer. “And our award recognizes community leaders whose motivation and passion have fostered the resources and connections necessary for preservation to thrive within their communities.”
Jim McPherson, board president of the Arizona Preservation Foundation, explained that the Keystone Award’s namesake, Elisabeth Ruffner, was a “tireless” advocate for historic preservation who has devoted her public life to enhancing her hometown of Prescott. She was a co-founder of the Arizona Preservation Foundation in 1979.
“This award honors Arizonans who likewise have made their homes better places, enhanced civic identity and become indispensable Keystones of their communities. Tina, a current Arizona Preservation Foundation board member, follows so well in Elisabeth’s footsteps,” McPherson asid.
Arriving in Yuma in the late 1990s from her longtime home of San Diego, Clark immediately immersed herself in the history and culture of Yuma. She was recruited to join the Heritage Area team, which over the next 20 years worked to redevelop the historic Yuma riverfront into a premier heritage tourism destination in the western U.S.
Here are a few of Clark’s accomplishments over the decades:
• Wrote grants that secured more than $10 million in funds for the Yuma East Wetlands, Gateway Park and West Wetlands. The Great Recession threatened the closure of both Yuma state parks in 2009, but the community stepped up to save them. Coming from a diverse professional background of archaeology, museum curation and interior design, Clark worked within the space of six months to transform the museums at the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Park into showpieces that could be sustainably operated.
• In her “spare” time, devoted herself to preserving many of Yuma’s historic treasures, including rehabilitation of the National Register-listed St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 637 2nd Ave. into a reception and catering venue. Operating until 2022, Tina’s Cocina was known “far and wide” for its food, music and fellowship.
• Provided important archaeology monitoring services for the Quechan Indian Tribe for many of its projects, as well as for other sites within the National Historic Landmark.
• Developed and gave legendary walking “Ghost Tours” in downtown Yuma for residents and visitors, “bringing Yuma’s history to life in a fun and entertaining way.”
• Worked with the Arizona Historical Society to rehabilitate the Sanguinetti House into a museum destination, only reimagining a historically significant space that had grown tired, but also sparking a community-wide effort to bring the Sanguinetti gardens back to life and to develop a shared vision for the revitalization of the Molina Block.
“Having begun work with Tina back in 1999, I have witnessed first-hand and the community has benefitted from her extraordinary talents, relentless commitment to excellence and a passion for Yuma’s culture and history. The Yuma of today would not have been possible if not for her tireless efforts and unfailing positive spirit,” said Charles Flynn, executive director of Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
Mayor Doug Nicholls added, “On behalf of the City of Yuma, I want to thank Tina Clark for her decades of work to advance the development and preservation of Yuma’s historic downtown and riverfront. This award is a well-deserved recognition for her creativity, enthusiasm and her passionate commitment to our community.”
Yuma artist Judy Phillips was commissioned to create this year’s Keystone Award. Phillips’ fused glass design depicts the historic Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge and the iconic Yuma Territorial Prison guard tower.
For more information about the Keystone Award and the Arizona Historic Preservation Conference being held in Yuma on Oct. 19-21, visit preserveaz.org.