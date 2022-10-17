Tina Clark to receive Keystone Award for community leadership

Tina Clark, Yuma’s longtime historian, will receive the 2022 Elisabeth Ruffner Keystone Award for Community Leadership on Oct. 19. Clark operated Tina’s Cocina until 2022 from the National Register-listed St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 637 2nd Ave., after helping to rehabilitate it as a reception and catering venue.

 COURTESY OF YUMA CROSSING NHA

Yuma historian Tina Clark is the recipient of the 2022 Elisabeth Ruffner Keystone Award for Community Leadership. The award will be presented to Clark during the Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.

The award was announced jointly by the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, Arizona Preservation Foundation, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and City of Yuma.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you