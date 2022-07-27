All schools at the Crane School District are heading back to classes today, but one school, in particular, went all out to prepare for the big day. At Ronald Reagan Elementary School, families walking into the open house were met with a “spaced” out campus. Inflatable rocket ships, space cadets scanning visitors for infections from aliens, galactic lighting and even a Buzz Lightyear photo backdrop were just a few of the highlights from the big event preparing students to “launch” into the new adventures the 2022-2023 school year will bring them.
“The idea will be that we will always start with the space station–which will be almost like time travel–and the kids will start taking us on new adventures,” said Principal Tom Fletcher. “The kids will start determining where we’re gonna go next as they lead us.”
Fletcher explained that the school decorates with a theme tied to the focus of professional development for open house each year, but since the theme was leadership, he wasn’t immediately sure how to decorate for that.
As luck would have it, he found himself watching the 2022 Disney movie “Lightyear” with his grandkids when inspiration struck.
“I’ve been reading all summer long about leadership, about ‘The Leader in Me’ and ‘The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People’ by Stephen Covey and it’s about teaching and training kids to be the leader,” he said. “And then I read another book called, ‘When Kids Lead.’ So I read a bunch of things about leadership and training kids to lead. And then I went to ‘Lightyear.’ And there it was–all the lessons in the movie that I took away–and I went, ‘This is my epiphany. This is it. This is how we get kids to lead.’”
Fletcher proceeded to make a presentation to one of the students to garner interest for his vision and then spoke with staff members who were able to make his idea a reality. With the help of teacher Vanessa Martinez and instructional aid Abby Norred, the school was beautifully decorated with lights and space paraphernalia. The student who listened to Fletcher’s pitch ultimately became a space ambassador along with several other friends. And the big day successfully evoked great excitement among the Patriots as they prepared for an exciting new year.
Although the open house might have diverted some funds from other fun school events, Fletcher deemed it a worthy investment to engage the children and motivate them to aspire toward leadership. He explained that they hope to keep some of the same setup in the school year-round so as to maintain the vision.
Why so much effort? Fletcher and his team firmly believe in reinvention and in student involvement.
“In the process of education, there needs to be that peer-to-peer [element]; they need to be involved in the education and that’s that collaboration,” he said. “We can’t keep doing what we’ve always done. And I think where I’ve got to help my teachers is I’ve got to help them think differently, that I’m not going to stand here and bestow upon you knowledge–that’s just got to stop. What it’s got to be is we’re learning together, and what I shared with Deion [the student receiving the pitch] was that, ‘Sure, I’m the adult in the room with a college degree and yes, there’s a different authority I have. But that doesn’t mean I can’t work with you and learn from you. You can bestow upon me knowledge as well, and I have to be open.’”
Just like Buzz Lightyear had to learn to work with rookies and appreciate their contributions in order to accomplish his mission in the film, Principal Fletcher hopes all the teachers will educate from a collaborative perspective and instill in students the kind of confidence they need to shake hands with adults and perform well in interviews–for wherever life takes them.
The Patriots certainly have a lot to look forward to this year: the beginning of the new 21st Century Learning program at Ronald Reagan, new curriculum, the implementation of an exciting Harry Potter-like “House” system and of course, taking leadership to infinity and beyond.
