All schools at the Crane School District are heading back to classes today, but one school, in particular, went all out to prepare for the big day. At Ronald Reagan Elementary School, families walking into the open house were met with a “spaced” out campus. Inflatable rocket ships, space cadets scanning visitors for infections from aliens, galactic lighting and even a Buzz Lightyear photo backdrop were just a few of the highlights from the big event preparing students to “launch” into the new adventures the 2022-2023 school year will bring them.

“The idea will be that we will always start with the space station–which will be almost like time travel–and the kids will start taking us on new adventures,” said Principal Tom Fletcher. “The kids will start determining where we’re gonna go next as they lead us.”

