The Yuma County Library District (YCLD) has been selected to be part of the NASA@ My Library program, an education initiative meant to increase and enhance learning opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).
Through a competitive application process involving approximately 150 libraries, YCLD is one of 60 libraries in the nation to participate in the program. The program is offered by the National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) at the Space Science Institute (SSI) in partnership with the American Library Association’s Public Programs Office, Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) and Education Development Center (EDC).
“We’re thrilled to have been selected,” said Lisa Mendez, Library Director. “We look forward to introducing STEAM concepts to our younger patrons and to exploring the universe together with people of all ages during our public programs in 2021 and 2022.”
As part of this initiative, YCLD will receive training and resources to implement NASA events and programming, access to a university Subject Matter Expert (SME) to support patron engagement and $1,600 for programming expenses.
These resources, along with support from the NASA@ My Library team, will enable YCLD to create learning experiences for the community that will share the story, science and adventure of NASA’s scientific explorations of planet Earth, the solar system and the universe beyond.
“One of the most exciting aspects of being selected is that we will be including activities around NASA’s new telescope mission, the James Webb telescope launch, and much more!” said Brenda Cervantes, Grants and Special Projects Administrator for YCLD.
Cervantes shared that she’s particularly excited for the Webb telescope’s launch. “It feels as if we are going to be part of a large historical event and have the opportunity to see it and find out later what images it will give us of what is beyond what we have access to right now,” she said. “My inner child is just geeking out!”
Cervantes also noted the importance of having these programming opportunities locally: “Yuma is growing and part of our mission statement is to promote and provide lifelong learning. We love to remind our patrons that learning can be fun, and when you don’t have to travel to find these opportunities, it encourages people to do more and really see the potential of what they have to offer.”
YCLD will begin holding public programs that explore NASA science and technology this fall. Upcoming programs include: NASA’s newest next-generation telescope launch (Fall 2021), the first telescope images (Spring 2022) and the Collaborative Summer Library Program (Summer 2022). More information, including a program schedule, will be available in the coming months at www.yumalibrary.org
