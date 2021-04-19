Mask protocols remain in place for all students and staff on the following campuses, according to statements issued by each district Monday:
- Antelope Union High School District
- Crane School District
- Yuma School District One
- Yuma Union High School District
The following school districts had not issued a statement as of 5:45 p.m. Monday. However, here is the Facebook page information for each district.
- Hyder (Dateland) Elementary School District: www.facebook.com/Dateland-Elementary-School-220607857989962.
- Gadsden Elementary School District: www.facebook.com/gesd32.
- Mohawk Valley School District: www.facebook.com/mohawkvalleybraves.
- Somerton School District: www.facebook.com/somertonschooldistrict.
- Wellton Elementary School District: www.facebook.com/WelltonESD.