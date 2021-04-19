Mask protocols remain in place for all students and staff on the following campuses, according to statements issued by each district Monday:

  • Antelope Union High School District
  • Crane School District
  • Yuma School District One
  • Yuma Union High School District

The following school districts had not issued a statement as of 5:45 p.m. Monday. However, here is the Facebook page information for each district.

