To study and serve: Kofa alumni earns prestigious Navy scholarship

For the first time since 2011, a student from the Yuma Union High School District has received a prestigious Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship. Nolani Jones, who graduated this year from Kofa High School, will major in psychology at Oregon State University. The scholarship, worth up to $180,000, will cover her entire tuition.
“I just feel like all my efforts have been recognized because I’ve just been working really hard,” Jones said in a press release from YUHSD. “I was at school at 6 a.m. every day my whole four years. Finally, all that work is being seen.”
Around 9,300 high school students apply for the scholarship every year and only about 2,500 are chosen. The program is selective, but YUHSD reports Jones was heavily involved in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp (JROTC) program at Kofa. She was part of the school’s drill team, physical training (P.T.) team and color guard. She also participated in varsity swim and track.
“Jones was a different caliber,” Kofa MCJROTC Instructor Maj. Todd Birney said. “She enjoyed the program. She flourished in it. She was a big influence on our program.”
After accepting the scholarship, Jones took part in a demanding two-week boot camp called New Student Indoctrination (NSI), in Great Lakes, Ill., where newly-enlisted sailors have their recruit training.
“I came into the JROTC program knowing that I wanted to be in the military whether I went to college first or not,” Jones said. “I knew I was going to be in the military.”
Jones is now a midshipman fourth class after graduating from NSI. Once she earns her bachelor’s, she’s going to commission and become a surface warfare officer for five years.
After those required five years in the Navy, two paths lay ahead for Jones. She plans to become a Navy psychologist and help people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or complete the master’s psychology program in the Navy. Wherever her studies and service lead her, the leaders of Kofa’s MCJROTC program believe great things are in store for Jones’ future.
“(Sgt Maj Colen Laarman) and I couldn’t be prouder and we know that she’s going to do good things,” Birney said. “She has a good head on her shoulders.”
