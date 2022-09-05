To study and serve: Kofa alumni earns prestigious Navy scholarship

Cadet Nolani Jones (Kofa Class of 2022) attends a drill meet at Sweetwater High School in Chula Vista, Calif.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

For the first time since 2011, a student from the Yuma Union High School District has received a prestigious Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship. Nolani Jones, who graduated this year from Kofa High School, will major in psychology at Oregon State University. The scholarship, worth up to $180,000, will cover her entire tuition.

“I just feel like all my efforts have been recognized because I’ve just been working really hard,” Jones said in a press release from YUHSD. “I was at school at 6 a.m. every day my whole four years. Finally, all that work is being seen.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

