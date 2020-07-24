Today is the last day to request an early ballot for the upcoming primary election. To get an early ballot in the mail, call Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034.
Early ballots must be received by the Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 4. Voters who plan to mail their ballots need to send it by Wednesday, July 29, or drop it off at any of the secured ballot boxes at the following locations: Recorder’s Office, 197 Main St., Yuma; San Luis Library, 1075 N 6th Ave.; San Luis City Hall, 1090 E. Union St.; and Somerton Heritage Pool, 801 W. Main St., Somerton.
Any Yuma County registered voter can also vote early in person. The last day to vote early in person is Friday, July 31, at 197 S. Main St., where the county has reported no lines. Ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, the county announced the “Ballot Cam” will be activated for the upcoming primary election. The live video feed will allow anyone with an internet connection to view the ballot counting process at the Yuma County Elections Department.
The counting center is expected to begin receiving early ballots for processing next week. County elections officers will activate the webcam and link at 10 a.m. Monday. At that time, the live video feed may be viewed at www.yumacountyaz.gov/ballotcam.
An Arizona statute, passed in 2008, requires counties to provide a live video feed of the custody of ballots located in the counting center. According to the statute, recordings from all counting centers will be retained as a public record.