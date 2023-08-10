A toddler died in Yuma Monday night after drowning at a home on the southeast side of the city.
The Yuma Police Department said it responded to the scene at 8:14 p.m.
Officers performed life-saving measures on the two-year-old girl until rescue arrived.
The child was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center by the Yuma Fire Department, where she was pronounced dead.
The case is under investigation, YPD said.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-death in the U.S. among children ages 1 to 4, and the third leading cause in Americans age 19 and under.
Roughly 379 children under 15 die from drowning each year in the U.S., and about 75% of those happen in the under 5 age group.
YFD recommends following the ABCs of Drowning Prevention:
“A” is for Adult supervision. If children are around water (any water, not just a backyard pool), they need constant, responsible, undistracted, adult supervision. Designate a “Water Watcher” whose only responsibility is to watch the children. If that person has to leave the area, someone else takes over or everyone leaves the pool area with them.
“B” is for Barriers. Every pool should be enclosed by a barrier fence at least 4-5 feet high. It should have a self-closing, self-latching gate that must be kept closed at all times. Door and pool alarms are also added security (and keep doggie doors in mind!).
“C” is for Classes. Learn how to perform CPR in the event that the unthinkable does happen. In addition, swim classes for children can also help.
