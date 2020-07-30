On Wednesday morning, a toddler lost his life in a Yuma pool, marking the third such tragic death this summer here.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, just before 10:30 a.m., personnel responded to a home in south-central Yuma regarding a drowning.
Arriving paramedics found family members performing CPR on a 2-year-old boy who had been found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
Resuscitation efforts were continued as the child was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, YFD reports.
The child and his mother were visiting from out of state, and the child had been in the house. He was not seen leaving, the press release notes, and it was not known how long he was in the pool prior to being found.
However, a door and a doggie door both lead into the backyard, where an in-ground pool is located, YFD reports. The pool was fenced; however, the gate was not secure, YFD noted.
“Yuma is now dealing with three very similar tragedies this summer, with a 2-year old and a 3-year old drowning in backyard pools in June,” the press release states.
On June 14, a three-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Yuma’s west side. Then, on June 20, a 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard swimming pool.
In both cases in June, officials said it was thought the child left the house through the doggie door.
YFD recommends following the ABCs of Drowning Prevention:
“A” is for Adult supervision. If children are around water (any water, not just a backyard pool), they need constant, responsible, undistracted, adult supervision. Designate a “Water Watcher” whose only responsibility is to watch the children. If that person has to leave the area, someone else takes over or everyone leaves the pool area with them.
“B” is for Barriers. Every pool should be enclosed by a barrier fence at least 4-5 feet high. It should have a self-closing, self-latching gate that must be kept closed at all times. Door and pool alarms are also added security (and keep doggie doors in mind!).
“C” is for Classes. Learn how to perform CPR in the event that the unthinkable does happen. In addition, swim classes for children can also help.