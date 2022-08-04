The initial trends demonstrated in the Tuesday preliminary results of the Yuma primary remained unchanged, according to the latest numbers released by the city on Wednesday.
Current mayor Doug Nicholls maintains the lead in the race for the next mayor.
In the council race, incumbent Gary Knight continues to lead the pack of seven candidates who sought to fill three council seats. None of the candidates had reached the “50% plus one” mark, which would have automatically elected them.
Yuma voters went to the polls to decide the city’s next mayor and presiding judge and three at-large seats on the council.
The latest count reported by the city reflects 9,407 ballots cast. The results are considered unofficial until they have been canvassed by the council, which is expected to happen at a future meeting.
Nicholls was challenged by Councilwoman Karen Watts. The latest figures released by the city show Nicholls with 5,483 votes, or 59% of ballots cast. Watts had 3,562 votes, or 38%.
Candidates may be elected in the primary if they receive “50% plus one vote” among ballots cast. If the trend holds, Nicholls will return for a third term.
James Coil, the current presiding municipal judge who was running unopposed, had netted 7,734 votes, or 83% of ballots cast.
According to the city’s last update, William Craft, a former council member, had received 1,523 votes, or 17% of ballots cast; Knight, a current council member, had 4,191 votes, or 45%; Arturo Morales, a banker, had 3,600 votes, or 39%; Robert Scarborough, a business owner, had 2,235 votes, or 24%; Carol Smith, a nurse educator, 3,217 votes, or 35%; Edward Thomas, a former council member, 2,124 votes, or 23%; and Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect, 2,778 votes, or 30%.
This means that Craft is out of the race with the top six advancing to the general election runoff on Nov. 8 at the rate of two candidates per open seat.
Elections are run by Yuma County, however, the county and city numbers might differ slightly. Dave Nash, the city’s public affairs coordinator, explained that, in compliance with the city charter, election percentages are based on “ballots cast,” whereas the county percentages are based on votes received.
CANDIDATES COMMENT
The Yuma Sun reached out to the candidates for comment. Here are their comments:
“Thank you to those that believed in me enough to cast their vote for me,” Craft said.
“Thanks to all of my supporters for their votes of confidence. So far I’m in first place, and I’ll be moving on to the general election in November,” Knight stated.
“Even though nothing is official at the moment, I’m super thankful for all the support and trust that the residents of Yuma have placed on me,” Morales noted. “My heart is for Yuma and I’m committed to making Yuma a safe, secure community where families can build generational memories and businesses feel supported by their city. Thank you, Yuma, for voting in the primary election. On to the general election.”
“What an exciting night! I’m incredibly grateful for all of the votes I have received and the immense support that I’ve felt throughout my campaign thus far,” Smith said. “I’d like to extend a huge thank you to the voters in the city of Yuma. I look forward to an exciting race in November! I will continue to push forward with the same energy and commitment, and I look forward to getting out and meeting even more people that want the best for our city. It’s a fantastic place full of wonderful people – it would be an honor to sit on their council.”
“While I appreciate every voter who took the time to get informed and participate, I was disappointed that only 20% of registered voters in Yuma County voted yesterday in the primaries,” Wilkinson said. “People don’t place enough importance on the primaries as they do the general. There are so many important races, not just city council, with the primary that matter. I want to see more voters getting informed and getting involved. And I appreciate every candidate who has volunteered to serve their communities. Offering to serve is a huge commitment and amount of work.”
COUNTY VOTER TURNOUT
Yuma County reported a voter turnout of 19.76%, with 20,426 ballots cast out of 103,381 registered voters. The count so far includes early ballots and all vote centers.
According to the last report posted by the county, still to be counted were 2,808 early ballots that came in late and 248 provisional ballots with 1,676 ballots ready to be tabulated.
AFTER THE ELECTION
Those elected to office will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1. Council candidates are not bound to specific districts; seats are held at large.
Based on recent history, final results will not be available until all “late early” ballots are processed and the period for resolution of any conditional provisional ballots has passed.
Election officials continue to process and count all valid votes with final results expected late next week.
“Preserving the integrity and security of elections is a top priority for county officials and Yuma County is complying with all local, state and federal election guidance, laws and regulations,” the county stated in a press release issued Wednesday.
After an election, the county secures vote tallies, audits the election and safeguards voter information, the county noted.
Here are the details of what has occurred to date and what voters can expect in the coming days:
Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 2:
• Release of results began at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The first set of results reported included all tabulated early ballots and in-person early voting. Results were updated throughout the night as vote centers returned to the Elections Office following the close of polls.
• Late early ballots (early ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day) and provisional ballots were audited at the close of the polls and transferred to Voter Services staff for processing.
• The estimated number of ballots left to process were reported with the final release of the Election Day results.
Wednesday, Aug. 3:
• Voter Services audited voters from Election Day electronic poll books and late early ballot submissions.
• Voter Services began processing late early and provisional ballots received from all vote centers.
• Voter Services transferred verified early ballots received Saturday, July 30, through Election Day from mail delivery and secured drop boxes to Election Services.
Friday, Aug. 5:
• Early Board begins processing all remaining verified early and late early ballots in preparation for tabulation (counting).
Saturday, Aug. 6:
• Official hand count of randomly selected vote centers, early ballot batches and contests takes place at the Elections Office with local political party representatives.
• Tabulation of remaining ballots begins.
• Election Services provides supplemental election results by close of business.
Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12
• Voter Services will finish processing the remaining ballots.
• Final tabulation takes place following the early ballot cure period required by law (five business days for voters with inconsistencies on early ballot envelopes).
• Final unofficial results will be posted by Aug. 12 following completion of tabulation.
Monday, Aug. 15
• Election results are canvassed during the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9 a.m.