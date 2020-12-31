Normally, the Yuma Sun staff concludes the year with the Top 10 stories of the year, highlighting the news that had the biggest impact in Yuma County throughout the year.
But when it comes to 2020, it’s hard to see anything other than the pandemic. COVID-19 dominated the world, impacting every single corner of our lives.
This year, in a strange twist, the pandemic is, without a doubt, the story of the year.
For 2020, we’re setting aside the Top 10 and, instead, simply giving that honor entirely to the pandemic and its rippling effect here in Yuma County.
In January, few people were truly paying attention to COVID-19. Now, COVID-19 has impacted every corner of our lives. Here’s a look at the year that was 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Yuma County.
MARCH
By March, it had arrived in Yuma, and the world as we knew came to a sudden halt. Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes and the mayors of the cities and towns declared a state of emergency for their jurisdictions.
On March 16, Gov. Doug Ducey closed Arizona schools statewide, including in Yuma County.
School district personnel, college and university staff and other educational entities from Yuma County, as well as from Sonora and Baja California, together with the Yuma Fire Department and Yuma Regional Medical Center, converged at Arizona Western College for an interactive emergency response training for a potential school-based outbreak.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of beloved Yuma events, including the Yuma County Fair, the Yuma Air Show, the San Pasqual Valley Unified School District’s 40th annual Pow Wow, the ABWA Territorial Charter Chapter’s Women’s Expo and the Village Jazz Series at the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, to name a few.
Arizona Western College shifted to online classes wherever possible, with administration assessing the situation to determine the next course of action. Yuma Union High School District suspended all extracurricular activities, including athletics, performances, field trips, student travel, staff professional development as well as community rental and after-school use of district facilities.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the restriction of nonessential travel between the U.S. and Mexico as part of efforts to contain COVID-19. The restriction remains in place.
It was also during March that the pandemic had some Yuma winter visitors packing up and heading home sooner than expected. On the flip side, some winter visitors decided to stay longer in Yuma to avoid travel during the pandemic.
Panic-buying led to empty shelves at groceries and moved some stores to limit certain items and stores. National Guardsmen were called up to help restock shelves. Yuma County leaders stood united and urged Yumans to stay calm and civil in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus situation. Some businesses began closing their doors and sending employees to work remotely from home. Some of the local governmental bodies began holding their meetings virtually and closed to visitors city halls and public facilities.
With limited availability of test kits and personal protection equipment, Yuma Regional Medical Center said it was prepared to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and prepared to test anyone whose symptoms or travel history matched what Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines identified as needing testing. YRMC did not have test kits in-house, but they were taking swabs of saliva and sending them to the Mayo Clinic for testing. In addition, the hospital implemented visitor restrictions.
The hospital’s COVID-19 response team met every morning to assess the situation, sift through new information and adjust operations, plans, logistics and communications accordingly.
With a shortage of supplies ahead, the community stepped up and donated homemade masks and other medical supplies. Even before ordered by the governor, YRMC stopped all elective and non-urgent surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment.
On March 20, officials announced the first presumptive positive case for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Yuma. The case tested positive in a lab, and officials were waiting for final confirmation. The patient, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, had been traveling. This patient’s roommate was later identified as a presumptive positive case.
As a precaution, the military base canceled the remaining portion of the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One large-scale air and ground training exercise. To protect soldiers, the Yuma Proving Ground, like all other Army installations, raised its health protection condition level to “Charlie,” which restricted access to the installation.
The first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Yuma County to come from outside MCAS-Yuma was announced on March 23. The patient was identified as an Arizona Western College student. A few days later, a fourth presumptive case was announced.
By the end of March, 12 people had been confirmed as positive in Yuma County, and six patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at YRMC. Soon, announcements of positive cases would become a daily occurrence.
The news of the first presumptive positive test led Yuma County officials to issue new restrictions on restaurants and bars. In line with Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued March 19, the county closed public access to bars, gyms and movie theaters. Restaurants could still serve customers through pickup, delivery and drive-thru and serve alcohol to go.
On March 31, Ducey issued a stay at home order. This meant that some people weren’t shopping, eating out and visiting attractions. Businesses, in particular small businesses, started losing revenue. Area casinos also closed their doors.
Recognizing the economic challenges that businesses and workers are experiencing, community and government leaders came together to create a resource portal. The Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal (www.gyerp.org) contains relevant, confirmed information gathered into one spot.
All criminal and civil jury trials in Yuma County Superior Court were vacated and pushed back a month, while attorneys were asked to postpone hearings, to limit large courthouse gatherings, specifically juries, while also not depriving people accused of crimes of their due-process rights.
APRIL
On April 1, YRMC’s COVID-19 unit went live. The sealed unit is completely closed off from everything else in the hospital. The hospital also tightened its visitor restrictions and no longer accepted any visitors, even those who are accompanying a patient to the Emergency Department.
American Airlines reduced daily flights out of the Yuma International Airport as a result of canceled conferences and meetings and because some people were afraid to spend time in a confined space with others.
Around this time, CARES Act funding trickled down into Yuma County. Yuma used its $505,565 allocation for emergency rental assistance for citizens who have been furloughed, laid off or otherwise lost income because of COVID-19 and for grants to nonprofits or organizations addressing critical community needs.
COVID-19 test kits arrived in Yuma County, and the Public Health Services District distributed them to YRMC and local healthcare providers.
On April 12, the first death due to COVID-19 occurred in Yuma County. The patient was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions. At this point, Yuma County had reported 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
On April 13, Yuma County Public Health Services District announced that the community spread of COVID-19 in the county, which meant that officials were unable to determine the source of infection for a local case and that any interaction within the community could potentially lead to a spread of the virus.
Somerton sprayed a disinfectant determined to be effective against the coronavirus along Main Street, in the city’s parks and along its system of multi-use paths.
Schools closed out the spring in a virtual environment. Yuma Union High School District announced that, due to the public health crisis, all campus commencement ceremonies would take place virtually in May.
School nutrition teams went above and beyond to help ensure students in Yuma County were still fed – whether or not the schools were physically open. Area preschools stayed open to aid essential parents.
MAY
The pandemic created delays in printing and distributing high school diplomas. As a solution, Print Zoom, a local business, donated 1,000 to 1,100 paper diplomas to YUHSD campuses impacted by the delays.
Yuma International Airport announced that American Airlines will start requiring masks for all air travelers.
Somerton police officers and firefighters are able to quarantine themselves at the Cocopah Resort and Conference Center as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Somerton City Council approved a resolution declaring the resort as a shelter for officers and firefighters after being exposed to people suspected of or confirmed as having the coronavirus.
Mid-month Ducey lifted the stay-at-home order and let gyms reopen. However, some Yuma gyms reopen while some opt to delay their reopening. Others businesses reopen but with new rules in place, including the required use of face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks.
Drive-thru blitz testing for COVID-19 began in Yuma County with events in Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis, Arizona.
YRMC restarted elective surgeries on May 4, after Gov. Ducey lifted the executive order that postponed all non-emergency surgeries.
About 100 people, most not wearing masks, participated in a rally on May 1, some to thank first responders, but the majority to urge Gov. Ducey to completely reopen the Arizona economy. The governor expanded his stay-at-home order to May 15 but allowed some nonessential retail businesses to reopen with health precautions.
On May 7, Yuma County reported the first COVID-19-related death of a child from the area. The child was originally hospitalized at YRMC before being transferred to Tucson Medical Center, where the child died.
During this month, with continued blitz testing, the daily positive cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 100 mark, the 200 mark, the 300 mark, and then 400 mark. In a New York Times article projecting areas in which COVID-19 could “flare up next,” Yuma ranks No. 2 for the nation’s potential hot spots, reportedly marked by an 8% average daily growth rate and a doubling of cases every 9.2 days.
In just seven days, from May 27-June 2, Yuma County saw a 68% spike in COVID-19 cases. On May 15, when the stay-at-home order was lifted, Yuma County’s total case count was 337. By June 2, that count had increased to 1,072 – a 218% increase in cases.
YRMC begins to transfer COVID-19 patients to other hospitals using the Arizona Surge Line, a system developed by the state to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. The service lets hospitals know where beds are available and directs the transfer of COVID-19 patients.
YRMC also starts to celebrate COVID-19 discharges under a special code called “Yuma Strong,” with staff lining the hallways to cheer patients as they leave the hospital.
JUNE
As local governments adopt budgets for the fiscal year 2020-2021, which began in July, officials fear the economic impact of the pandemic. They fear all of this will result in reduced revenue for the state and the local governments, impacting property taxes, state-shared taxes and sales taxes. Consequently, governments adopt very conservative and mostly flat budgets.
In an effort to offer residents summertime entertainment that is socially distanced, Yuma started showing drive-in movies and outdoor concerts at Desert Sun Stadium. Later, the Yuma County Fairgrounds also showed drive-in movies.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced that 13 detention staff members and two deputies tested positive for COVID-19.
Yuma extended the expiration date of most permits to help developers and those in the construction and real estate industries as they struggled with difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Doug Ducey in June agreed to give city, town and county officials the power to enact and enforce requirements for people to wear face masks. As a result, the mayors of Yuma, Somerton and San Luis, Arizona, and the Yuma County Board of Supervisors chairman issue mask mandates requiring everyone in their jurisdictions to wear a face covering while out in public places such as the post office, stores, restaurants, parks, etc.
In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Yuma Regional Medical Center initiated Tier 3 of its pandemic plan, bringing added staffing support from areas throughout the organization. The tiered plan takes a scaled approach, with each tier designed to include an increasing number of resources as the demand increases. Capacity at YRMC, as well as hospitals across the state, neared peak levels.
Following an explosion of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Ducey shuttered all bars in the state for at least another 30 days. Ditto gyms, water parks, movie theaters and tubing along Arizona rivers. And schools won’t open for in-person learning until at least Aug. 17, two weeks later than the planned start date for most districts on traditional calendars.
JULY
The medical clinic that serves the Cocopah and Quechan tribes reported a rising number of patients for COVID-19 in a trend that one clinic director said reflects what is happening across Yuma County and Arizona.
Hearings and trials at the Yuma County Superior Court remain virtual as COVID numbers increase.
Yuma County and City of Yuma officials were surprised to learn that sales tax collections have been more than they projected. They attributed it to residents shopping locally and not going out of town due to the pandemic.
Of the $11.3 million that Yuma received for COVID-19 funding, the city allocated $320,000 to grant small businesses relief funds up to $10,000. The following month, the council added $230,000 to the Yuma Small Business relief Grant Program, for a total of $550,000.
YRMC announced that it would receive $4.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help offset the costs of PPE, medications and labor.
AUGUST
YRMC announced that three local kids were diagnosed with MIS-C, the multisystem inflammatory syndrome that is occurring in some children following a COVID-19 infection.
University of Arizona students begin to assist Yuma County with COVID-19 contact tracing.
The Yuma City Council increased funding to a program created to offer relief to the local small businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students go back to school – remotely, adapting to online learning.
The Board of Supervisors support a pilot project that provides early warnings of COVID-19 outbreaks. The supervisors approved $220,000 in funding for the University of Arizona Yuma COVID-19 Early Warning Protection Project, enough to set up a testing lab in Yuma.
In some bit of good news, Yuma County’s COVID-19 case counts began to trend consistently low. However, the positivity rate was still higher than the state’s benchmark for reopening schools.
In a time when many senior facilities across the nation were overtaken by the coronavirus, one Yuma facility remained free of COVID-19. Yuma Senior Living, a 151-room community, reported that it has not had any known resident cases since the start of the pandemic.
SEPTEMBER
The YRMC closed its COVID-19 unit at the beginning of September. The hospital had more than 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time, with a peak of at least three dozen patients in ICU beds and more than two dozen on ventilators. Toward the end of July, the number of COVID-19 patients began to trend downward. On the day the unit closed, the hospital reported 18 COVID-19 patients, with nine in ICU and eight on ventilators.
Antelope Union High School District’s first of the five-phase reopening plan that began Sept. 8, welcoming its 225-student population to campus for hybrid instruction. The plan began with two half-days of in-person instruction; freshmen and seniors attend Monday and Tuesday while sophomores and juniors attend Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays solely devoted to deep cleaning and online learning.
Phases 2 and 3 afford the cohorts four half-days of in-person instruction. Phase 4 commences the transition to four-and-a-half in-person days before easing into the fifth and final phase, which returns the schedule to five full days of in-person instruction and a “full reopen” – however, it’s unlikely things will revert to the “normalcy” Antelope knew before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crane School District in September proposed Oct. 1 as a hypothetical target date for the return to in-person, teacher-led instruction.
Elementary school teachers in San Luis, Arizona, who belong to the Red For Ed movement want the return to classroom instruction to be postponed until as late as January.
About 70 of the teachers gathered on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in front of the Gadsden Elementary School District administrative offices in a rally prompted by concerns that a premature reopening of campuses could lead to a new spike in COVID-19 cases.
The Somerton School District decides to postpone in-person learning until January.
The Somerton City Council recently voted to set aside $100,000 for a program that will provide grants ranging from $1,500 to $7,500 to businesses. The money comes from federal funding the city received through the CARES Act.
The Board of Supervisors voted to contribute $200,000 a state-sponsored relief grant program designed to help small businesses in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls amended his emergency proclamation to allow businesses to expand their operations outside into the fresh air – including into parking lots and public right of ways.
Yuma County now reaches a “moderate transmission” level after having met three of three benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services. This means indoor gyms and fitness centers can operate at 25% capacity and theaters, water parks and tubing operations can run at 50% occupancy with health mitigation requirements. Bars and nightclubs may operate at 50% occupancy only if converted to restaurant service per mitigations requirements and if they encourage outdoor dining. Bars and nightclubs not operating as a restaurant remain closed.
After parents voiced opposition to Yuma Union High School District’s decision to not allow spectators at local games this fall and their voices were heard, YUHSD reversed course and announced each student-athlete will be able to bring two guests for each game in the fall.
Mohawk Valley, Wellton Elementary and Yuma Union High School districts reopened their doors for in-person learning Sept. 14, welcoming students with face masks, social distancing and more-copious-than-usual amounts of hand sanitizer.
OCTOBER
District One reopens its school campuses with an in-person/hybrid learning plan on Oct. 1.
Local governments move forward with plans to reopen their facilities to the public. Yuma County started reopening facilities on Oct. 5. Yuma had already reopened its facilities with limited hours and fully reopened also on Oct. 5.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted parks and recreation more so than any other city department, leading to the deterioration of some park facilities, according to Yuma Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton. The “silver lining” is that the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex is catching the eye of out-of-town tournament organizers and teams because the spacious facility allows for social distancing during games.
Yuma County was downgraded from “substantial” to “moderate” spread. The transition into the moderate spread category allows for some businesses to resume operations while others can now have expanded capacity.
The Yuma City Council decided to help more Yuma residents with rental assistance by using $300,000 of $775,575 it received in CARES Act funds to help households economically impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, Crossroads Mission received $140,000 to use in efforts to halt the virus from spreading among the homeless population.
The Yuma County Public Health Services District held the first saliva drive-thru testing event in Yuma County in partnership with the Arizona State University Biodesign Institute.
Crossroads Mission announced that this year, due to concerns posed by COVID-19, its three days of Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, which traditionally have brought together hundreds of individuals from across the local community, would take place on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, serving meals to the individuals housed by the mission as well as those who participate in its programs. Unlike years past, the events will not be open to volunteers or the general public.
The Marine Corps’ WTI course returned to Yuma, as it does twice a year every year, but this time with some differences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring course was canceled because of the virus. For the fall course, spectators were still welcomed to watch, but they had to strictly follow instructions due to the pandemic.
COVID-19 greatly impacted vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the Port of Entry, essentially cutting it in half, during the height of the pandemic. Commercial traffic, however, remained unaffected for the most part, as reported by Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, during an update to the supervisors.
With revenues doing better than expected, the Yuma City Council decided to help more people pay their utility bills, fix more roads and give employees promised raises. The council added more funding to several city programs, including $500,000 to Yuma Cares, the city’s utilities assistance program; $600,000 for pavement preservation; and $300,000 to the next phase of the employee pay adjustment.
Yuma County received reports of gatherings larger than recommended, lack of mask wearing and general noncompliance with precautions that slow the spread of COVID-19. Officials warned that if it continued, the county would reverse its downward trend of COVID-19 cases and experience a resurgence.
NOVEMBER
To help students who lacked the means to provide their own laptops stay on-track with their classes, Arizona Western College launched a laptop rental program through which enrolled students can reserve a laptop for $75 per semester, starting the week of Nov. 2.
Yuma Union High School District administrators expressed concern that the community was growing lax in following COVID-19 protocols and that it would cause an upswing in new cases, seriously impacting students’ education. YUHSD began the 2020-2021 school year as scheduled on Aug. 6 in a solely remote learning environment. After meeting the county-level benchmarks set for schools by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the district eased into hybrid learning on Sept. 14 with the intention of resuming traditional in-person learning on all campuses when public health data indicated it would be safe to do so. However, officials noted that the recent trends indicated that the district was at risk of reverting to remote learning if the numbers don’t curve downward again.
YRMC joined a “prestigious” international clinical trial, called Colcorona, that is researching a potential treatment for COVID-19 that could help to reduce complications and hospitalizations due to the virus or even save lives in Yuma and around the world. The clinical trial is exploring the potential to treat infected patients by using a well-known, widely available and inexpensive anti-inflammatory medication called Colchicine.
San Luis High School reverted to a virtual learning format due to six positive cases within the campus. Students whose last names begin with A-L were slated to return to campus for hybrid classes Nov. 30; students whose last names begin with M-Z were slated to return Dec. 2.
YRMC reactivated its highest level of visitor restrictions and reopened the COVID unit amid rising numbers of positive cases. The hospital said it was ready for the second wave, which had already started and was expected to peak around Christmas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuma officials determined that the city cannot use the inmate labor included as part of an original agreement for vegetation removal along the Colorado River. The city decides to bid out the work to a licensed commercial contractor.
Yuma County officials pleaded with residents to cooperate in order to stem the upward hike of new cases. Otherwise, the trend might once again lead to reduced capacity or even closures of businesses and schools, something that no one wants to see again. The county’s top health official made it clear that the reason the number of COVID-19 cases is rising again is because residents are not complying with preventive measures, such as wearing masks and staying home as much as possible.
YUHSD suspended hybrid learning and transitioned to a virtual-only learning format due to the county’s COVID-19 trends.
Desert View Elementary School in San Luis, Arizona, closed its doors through the end of this month owing to a coronavirus case among its staff and two possible cases among students. The decision by the Gadsden Elementary School District to shutter Desert View came on the heels of the closure of the district’s San Luis Preschool and San Luis High School. The governing board had already voted to postpone in-person learning at all its schools until Jan. 18, but Desert View had remained open for 20 students who cannot access online learning at home and for six special education students.
Crane School District announced the temporary closure of Salida del Sol Elementary School following a COVID-19 outbreak. The district also announced the temporary closure of Centennial Middle School following an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on site. The schools reverted to remote learning.
District One reverted to fully remote learning on Nov. 30, and in a special work session, the Crane governing board votes to transition all district schools to remote learning with on-site support services Monday when students return from Thanksgiving break.
DECEMBER
Yuma County sets a highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases with 481 on Dec. 1, following several days in the triple digits.
Yuma County agreed to fund another pilot project that will test the sewage of some area schools to provide early warnings of COVID-19 outbreaks. The Board of Supervisors pledged $54,160 to the University of Arizona Yuma COVID-19 Early Warning Workforce/Community Protection Project.
Organizers canceled more community events, including the Somerton Tamale Festival, Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade and the Iceberg Drop.
Yuma County marked another record for the highest number of single-day newly reported cases on Dec. 8: 735, bringing the area’s total cases to 20,487.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, more than half of the inmates currently housed in the La Paz unit of the Arizona State Prison Complex Yuma have tested positive for COVID-19. The unit houses 1,066 inmates, 655 of whom have contracted the coronavirus, making it the largest known COVID-19 outbreak in the Arizona prison system since the inception of the pandemic.
As the number of COVID-19 positive cases continued to spike, Diana Gomez, Yuma County’s top health official, warned that the situation is putting a strain on the local healthcare system.
Yuma County announced that the first coronavirus vaccines will soon arrive in the county and expected to receive less than 5,000 doses, which means that 2,500 or less residents will be vaccinated in the first phase.
Yuma School District One and Crane School District announce that they will resume the current school year in a remote learning format when students return from winter break Jan. 4.
Somerton and Yuma close their city offices for a second time.
Yuma County experienced record-setting revenues during the first quarter of the fiscal year, which include July, August and September. This was unexpected considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and unusual because sales taxes are typically very sluggish during the summer months.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls introduced a program called Adopt-A-Nurse that is designed to garner community support for local healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. With donations from the community, the city will purchase enough food, snacks and drinks to take care of the healthcare workers for every shift. The first goodie distribution took place Dec. 17, with the city and the local Coca Cola bottler delivering cases of Powerade and Monster energy drinks to the hospital workers.
With continuing infection spikes, Yuma officials urged residents to avoid large gatherings this holiday season and continue wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
Yuma County’s initial coronavirus vaccinations were administered to frontline healthcare providers in a test run conducted by YRMC, heralding Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination allocation plan set forth by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which prioritizes healthcare personnel. YRMC received an allocation of 2,000 Moderna vaccines.
As the number of COVID-19 cases spike, the most pressing issue at Yuma Regional Medical Center isn’t space. It’s staffing. YRMC still has enough beds for patients, but not enough nurses or equipment to staff those beds, said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC.
At the end of December, Yuma County passed a tragic mark: 500 deaths due to COVID-19. Health officials reported a total of 27,112 positive cases and a total of 510 deaths. Local officials pointed out that the number of deaths represents real people and families who have suffered crushing losses and now have to deal with overwhelming grief.