“The story of Somerton, Arizona, cannot be told without the word ‘strength,’” says Somerton High School Principal Lucky Arvizo.
And capturing the region’s indomitable spirit will be the newly announced mascot for Somerton High: the Toros.
The Yuma Union High School District unveiled the new school’s mascot name on Tuesday, March 1, with a two-minute video premiere on its Facebook and YouTube channels.
Narrated by Arvizo, the video was made available to viewers in English and Spanish.
“We wanted a name that reflected a lot of the values that the new high school will stand for,” Arvizo said in a press release from YUHSD. “Toros are an essential part of a family. They are strong, resilient, powerful and agile. I’m excited the name was selected and we are ready to get to work. Go Toros!”
The selection process that led to the name Toros involved surveys and the solicitation for name suggestions. An early survey resulted in copper and navy blue for the school’s colors while the rest of the process had identified semifinalists from a pool of 140 suggested names. After a final survey distributed in February, a choice was made between Scorpions and Toros. Out of 2,868 responses, YUHSD reports the Toros won by 66.2%.
The first Toros are expected to begin class in August 2023 with a freshman cohort. As work continues to be done in building and preparing the school, the process to develop a mascot will also continue.
The next step will be the solicitation of artwork for the Toros mascot. More information is expected to be available about the submission process for the community in the coming weeks.
To view the announcement video, visit https://youtu.be/ZXpJwGEZfNo.
