The Wellton Volunteer Fire Department is now better equipped to keep the community safe, thanks to a $24,916 grant it received from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The grant money will be used to purchase six sets of bunker gear, which is the personal protective gear used by firefighters, fulfilling a critical need within the department.
The six sets of bunker gear include coats, pants, helmets, boots, hoods and gloves.
“We are committed to helping organizations such as the Town of Wellton Fire Department continue their life saving work within local communities,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. “We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that the Town of Wellton is safer for everyone, including first responders.”
The bunker gear will protect firefighters so they can effectively and efficiently battle any and all fires in the community.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez explained that turnout suits, or bunker gear, typically only lasts for about 10 years. He added that the ones the department currently has will expire next year.
“The town of Wellton Fire Department is grateful for being selected by Firehouse subs and receiving the $24,916 for the purchase of six new sets of turnouts,” Rodriguez said.
The grant was one of 67 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 67 grants total more than $1.2 million.
In 2005, the founders of Firehouse Subs established the 501©(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $51 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs customers.