Two more residential projects are in the works for Yuma. The projects, one for townhomes and the other for condominiums, recently came before the City Council.
For the townhomes, Smoketree Desert Land Co. intends to develop a townhome subdivision west of Desert Sky Unit 1, between South Avenue 7E and South Avenue 8E and East 40th Street.
In a request for a minor general plan amendment, the developer requested a change to the land use designation for the 27 acres from low density residential to medium density residential to allow for the construction of the townhomes.
Following a public hearing, the county approved the request. The new land use designation allows 13 to 18 townhomes per acre. The applicant’s intent is to develop the Desert Sky townhome subdivision under the medium density residential zoning with a planned unit development overlay.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted in August to recommend approval. The only concern brought up was the lack of connection points to major crosstown arterial roads. Staff noted that the nearest east-west crosstown road this site can connect to is 32nd Street. Currently, the only connection and access to the development is off Avenue 8E.
Staff also pointed out that crossings of the A Canal will be necessary in the future to help the movement of traffic from this area to Avenue 7E, particularly if something occurred on Avenue 8E to make it impassable.
For the second project, property owner Dr. Mallappa Neelappa hopes to develop the two parcels into a residential subdivision with 10 condominiums. The council introduced an ordinance that would rezone the two lots located on the northeast corner of 22nd Drive and 24th Street.
One parcel, located at 2212 W. 24th St., is zoned limited commercial. The second parcel, located at 2186 W. 24th St., is zoned transitional. The developer would like to rezone both properties to medium density residential.
The new zoning would conform to the general plan designation of mixed use. All properties immediately adjacent are commercial, with single-family homes north of the property and many residences within a half mile.
The potential development could contain between six and 14 condominiums based on the density limitation outlined in the general plan.
Both parcels once had commercial development, however, in 2012, the structures were demolished, and they now sit vacant, according to a staff report.
The proposed ordinance could potentially be adopted by the council at the next meeting.
In other action, the council approved the following items in the consent agenda:
– Authorized the city administrator to execute the required documents to apply for two grants totaling $853,139 from the Arizona Department of Administration 911 Program Office. The funds would cover contractual costs related to equipment and services used for the operation of 911 services in the Yuma region.
The city is the agency applying for and administering the grant award on behalf of the Yuma Regional Communications System, a consortium of public safety agencies in Yuma County that also includes, among others, Yuma County, San Luis, Somerton and Rural Metro Fire Department. These grants do not require matching funds and will pay 100% of authorized contracted services.
– An agreement between the Martinez Lake Fire District and the Yuma Fire Department for mutual aid and assistance for fire, medical and hazardous material calls; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosive incidents; mass casualty emergencies; technical rescues: and operations support.
Assistance will be provided upon official request and acceptance by the respective fire chiefs or their designees.
– A $147,535 contract for rye grass seed awarded to Ewing Irrigation of Tucson. The council had previously awarded the contract to Nutrien Ag Solutions for $125,137, but the company later notified the city that it would not be able to fulfill the order due to weather-related issues.
Yuma processed another bid request and received no submissions. After inquiring as to the reason, city staff learned that many suppliers could not provide the seed due to a crop shortage across the country.
Due to the urgency to seed the city parks and golf course before the weather changes, staff contacted the suppliers again, and this time Ewing Irrigation stated it could now provide the seed.
Due to the higher cost, Parks and Recreation reduced the quantity of seed required from 66,210 pounds to 52,700 pounds and issued the purchase orders to Ewing Irrigation for $147,535 to include tax and an additional $2,000 for delivery.
– The purchase of an annual software subscription renewal for $102,000 to NeoGOV of El Segundo, California. NeoGOV is the city’s human resources management system, used to automate employee management business functions such as recruitment, onboarding, performance management, and training and certification tracking.
The software is accessible through a subscription and requires annual renewal, staff stated.