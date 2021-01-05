It was 4:30 a.m. on Friday in Globe as Phil Townsend waited for his buddy to show up for a day of hunting on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona. In a pandemic, hunting seemed like a good socially distanced activity.
“It’s my recovering-from-coronavirus trip,” Townsend explained. “Fortunately, it was quite mild.”
As he waited, Townsend looked up the headlines on the Yuma Sun website and was surprised to see his face on the front page of the Friday edition. A group of past Citizens of the Year and Yuma Sun staff had selected Townsend as the 2020 Yuma County Citizen of the Year.
“I was very surprised,” Townsend told the Yuma Sun. “It’s truly an honor to be selected. There are just so many people that are so deserving to be Citizen of the Year. It’s a great community with a lot of people who give a lot. I’m just one of many in Yuma that are able to give back to the community that we love and want to keep strong.”
His wife, Debbie, was the first to text him. With a sporadic cellular signal, as Townsend hit spots with a signal throughout the day, his phone blew up with congratulatory text messages from many of his “great” friends.
“It’s quite an honor. I’ve known a lot of Citizens of the Year. I’m not sure I’m in their league.
Yuma is such a good community. The fact that somebody would take the time to write a letter and put my name in it, is almost overwhelming. I don’t really have a lot of words, which is unusual for me,” Townsend said.
Dianne Cordery, chief financial officer at Yuma Union High School District, nominated Townsend for his “volunteerism, guidance and financial dedication to the Yuma community.”
A Yuma native, Townsend lives on the farm his grandparents homesteaded. He owns and operates Sunlund Chemical Co., an agricultural chemical dealer that also employs members of his family.
The number of hours that Townsend and his family have invested in the community cannot compare to the number of lives that they have forever touched, according to Cordery.
“I can think of no one else that is more deserving of such an honor,” Cordery wrote in her nomination letter. “The contribution that he has made to our community goes above and beyond what the majority of Yumans could possibly know. He has committed an enormous amount of his life to community service. The example that he sets for not only our youth but also adults is incomparable. He sets the bar high. His services are too numerous to mention over the lifetime that he has spent in Yuma.”
Cordery highlighted some of Townsend’s involvement in the community that has influenced it so significantly. “The dedication of time and finances that he has made to the youth of Yuma is nothing short of amazing,” she said.
She went on to list his many contributions to community organizations, many geared towards helping youth.
Townsend was touched that someone would make the effort to nominate him. “Sometimes we overuse the word humbling, but it is. People that take time to reach out, it’s very overwhelming. It’s a great community. I feel honored to do my little bit to hopefully improve it. I hope this doesn’t mean I have to retire,” he joked.
In her nomination, Cordery noted that Townsend demonstrates “the true meaning of what it is to love where they live.” Townsend wholeheartedly agrees that he loves where he lives.
“There’s no doubt about it. I’m very proud of our community and protective about it. I don’t want it to change in bad ways, only change in good ways,” he said.
He credits his wife for making it easy for him to help the community. “The real award goes to my wife, because she does every bit as much as I do, probably a little bit quieter than I do. She gives me the ability to take the time away and do those things. Plus she puts up with me,” he said.
“I’m just grateful for this entire community because I do care about it and want only great things for it. I don’t do anything to be honored,” Townsend said, adding that many community members give so much. “Everybody does their part.”
Born and raised in Yuma, Townsend graduated from Yuma High School in 1973. He attended Arizona Western College for a couple of years before leaving Yuma to attend the University of Arizona. He graduated in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with an emphasis on agronomy and plant genetics.
He came back to Yuma and went to work for Western Farm Service. In 1981, he went to work for Joe Jensen at Sunland Chemical Co., and in 1985, he bought the company. Townsend’s business is still going strong. But, he said, he couldn’t have done it without the help of Debbie, to whom he has been happily married since 1989.