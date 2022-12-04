With more than 1,800 families and 47 nonprofit organizations requesting toys this year, the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Program in Yuma is in desperate need of toy and monetary donations so that every child has a present under the tree that they can open on Christmas morning.
This year, Sgt. Bryan Graciano, who’s in charge of Toys for Tots in the Yuma area, is hoping there are enough toys to go around.
“We don’t want to have any disappointed children this Christmas,” Graciano said. “Children want toys. They want something they can play with.”
The cutoff date for accepting donations had originally been Dec. 16, but since he does not have enough toys yet, Graciano said he will be extending the deadline.
While some bins are full of toys, and a large area of the floor in the warehouse is covered in bags waiting to be picked up, the biggest need is for gifts that can be given to boys and girls in the 10 to 17 age range.
“I will take anything from gift cards to electronics and bicycles,” he said. “Anything is better than nothing.”
Donations of newly purchased and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any of the 19 Toys for Tots box locations located throughout the community.
Graciano emphasized that all of the presents are being given to children in less fortunate families throughout Yuma County.
“I come from a less fortunate family, so I know the feeling of getting a pair of socks for Christmas because it was all my parents could afford,” Graciano said. “I was grateful for those socks too, because I needed them.”
This is also the first year that Toys for Tots is collecting donations for children with special needs, and toys are needed for boys and girls of all ages.
Volunteers are also needed to help Graciano fill bags with the toys that have already been generously donated so the families can come pick them up.
Anyone wanting to help can come by the Toys for Tots warehouse in the Yuma Palms Mall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., which is located between JC Penney and the Sprint Store.
Toys for Tots drop-off locations:
- Game Stop: 2383 W. 24t Street, Suite 130
- Last Empire LLC: 1401 S Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 8
- Yuma East Country Club: 11357 E. 35th Place
- U.S. Navy: 2989 E. Arrow Street
- U.S. Marine Corps: 2459 O’Neil Street
- Navy Federal Credit Union: 966 Hart Street
- American Legion Post #19: 2575 S. Virginia Avenue
- Navy Federal Credit Union: 1683 S. Arizona Avenue
- Family Partners LLC: 2197 S. 4th Avenue, Suite 101
- Desert View Academy: 3777 W. 16th Street
- Grifols Talecris Plasma Resources: 1881 S. 4th Avenue
- Yuma Gymnastics: 653 E. 20th Street
- Shangrila RV Resort: 10498 N. Frontage Road
- Toys for Tots: Yuma Palms Mall
- RDO Equipment Company: 3050 E. Hwy 95
- Pierced by Jeannette: 2607 S. 4th Avenue
- Walmart: 2900 S Pacific Avenue
- Walmart: 2501 S Avenue B