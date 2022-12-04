Toys for Tots
The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Program in Yuma is in desperate need of toy and monetary donations and Sgt. Bryan Graciano is concerned that fewer toys may have to be given out this year.

 Photo By JAMES GILBERT/Yuma Sun

With more than 1,800 families and 47 nonprofit organizations requesting toys this year, the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Program in Yuma is in desperate need of toy and monetary donations so that every child has a present under the tree that they can open on Christmas morning.

This year, Sgt. Bryan Graciano, who’s in charge of Toys for Tots in the Yuma area, is hoping there are enough toys to go around.

