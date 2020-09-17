Firefighters from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a tractor on fire in a field.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, it happened at approximately 1:24 p.m. at County 16 1/4 Street and Avenue G and 3/4.
De Anda said when firefighters arrived, the tractor was fully involved in flames and they worked quickly to extinguish the fire
The driver of the tractor was uninjured. De Anda said he had been mowing cotton stalks, when for unknown reasons, the tractor caught fire.
