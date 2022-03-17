Beginning Monday, motorists traveling on Avenue G can expect traffic delays at the intersection of County 18-1/2 Street, owing to canal work.
The Yuma County Water Users Association said it will make improvements to a canal next to the intersection in a project expected to continue through March 25.
The work will require the northbound lane of Avenue G to be closed at the intersection. Motorists will still be able to travel north on Avenue G, but flag bearers will route them along the southbound lane of G on an alternating basis with those traveling south on the same road.
Motorists should expect delays while the project continues.