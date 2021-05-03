San Luis, Ariz. – The number of tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles passing through the San Luis II Port of Entry jumped 24% over the past year in what is being credited to improved procedures for inspecting traffic arriving from Mexico.
A record for the number of trucks crossing from Mexico was set March 29, when 303 trucks passed through the commercial crossing, according to a report by the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Border Liaison Unit. Tim Lane, director of ADOT’s Enforcment and Compliance Division, presented the report to the San Luis City Council at a recent session.
The unit was created partly in response to complaints from Mexican truckers about long wait times to cross the border and about inconsistent standards applied in safety inspections of trucks bound for the United States.
San Luis stands to benefit if easier access to the United States prompts more commercial traffic from Mexico to use the port of entry on the city’s east side. As a major gateway it could be a magnet for new businesses and industries that would serve and be served by trucks destined for U.S. markets.
Lane said the Border Liaison Unit has conducted presentations and workshops for truckers aimed at helping them comply more easily with safety inspection standards.
Nearly 3,000 truckers have attended the workshops, with 658 taking sessions offered virtually since the start of the pandemic.
The liaison unit also has sought to short wait times to cross the border by allowing truckers to pay for permits online rather than at the port of entry, Lane said.
The app Whatsapp has also enabled the liaison to maintain regular communications during the pandemic with Mexican truckers, most of whom come from the states of Sonora, Baja California and Baja California Sur, he addes.
“(San Luis II) is now the most recognized border port in North America, and that has been achieved through a real partnership and teamwork” between truckers, ADOT and other agencies, Lane said.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez praised efforts by ADOT to facilitate the flow of commercial traffic through San Luis II.
“You have changed the complete dynamic of how the port of entry functions,” he said, “and it is incredible.”
City Councilman Matias Rosales, who serves as president of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, said the authority regularly receives positive comments about the changes at the crossing.