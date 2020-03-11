The westbound lanes of Interstate 8 near the Giss Parkway exit were closed temporarily while a tanker-truck that was blocking traffic was removed, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) .
The crash was reported at approximately 4:02 p.m. when the tanker-truck was involved in a single-vehicle accident, which caused it to jack-knife and block both lanes of the highway.
A tow truck pulled it to the shoulder, allowing one lane of traffic to be opened. Troopers, however, kept the other lane closed while they worked to clear the roadway. It was re-opened a short time later.
There were no reports of any injuries from the wreck. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Yuma Fire Department also issued a warning on social media urging drivers to slow down and increase their stopping distances due to the roads being very wet.
