Starting on Monday, traffic signal construction work will cause delays in the area of Yuma Regional Medical Center. Motorists driving in the area are advised to plan ahead for the possibility of delays.
Work on the traffic signal project will occur at 24th Street and Ridgeview Drive/Parkview Loop Monday through Wednesday. The city asks motorists to use alternate routes or leave additional time while driving through this area.
Backups and delays are possible on 24th Street as traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Parkview and Ridgeview will be closed in all directions at 24th Street, and drivers will need to detour prior to reaching 24th Street.
Parkview traffic will be rerouted to Avenue A. Ridgeview motorists are urged to drive courteously through the residential neighborhoods when detouring via 14th Avenue or Elks Lane and obey the 25 mph speed limit.
Work hours for the project will be 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the long shifts intended to minimize the inconvenience to motorists.
The travel restrictions allow the city contractor and crews to efficiently upgrade the intersection’s traffic signal equipment. The work will add new LED lights with retroreflective backplate borders and uninterruptible power supply.
The signals will include lane detection cameras that replace the in-ground loop vehicle detectors, which will improve the efficiency of traffic and reduce maintenance costs.
The work will also include the installation of new push buttons for pedestrians to use before crossing the street.