Rome wasn’t built in a day; neither was Centennial Middle School’s mecca for young mountain bikers. Three years in the making, the school’s new half-mile bike track is designed to be a place where beginner-level bikers can flock to condition for rockier terrain.
“There wasn’t really a place for kids to do the training they needed to learn how to mountain bike in Yuma,” said Centennial teacher Karl Ingersoll, the track’s chief architect and head coach of Centennial’s mountain bike team. “The only singletrack trail we have here is Sugarloaf, and it’s very demanding.”
With a suggestion and set of bikes from Shaun Chapman of Sonoran Cycles, Ingersoll got to work putting together his team — a club known as the Young Desert Mountain Bikers of Yuma — and carving out loops and inclines on the school grounds.
The track was built entirely with donations from a lengthy list of community supporters, an excavator and the hands of Ingersoll and several parent volunteers. After three years of diligent toil, it’s finally complete.
“This is a place they can practice the skills they need to navigate trails like Sugarloaf,” Ingersoll said.
According to Ingersoll, the track has been a hit with the Young Desert Mountain Bikers, making a difference that’s both visible and “very, very profound.”
“My best rider right now was a very, very quiet, shy, insecure kid who couldn’t ride a single lap when he started,” Ingersoll said. “Now he’s outriding me by a long shot. He’s fit, he’s confident, kids around campus know who he is — it’s a tremendous boost.”
Several of the dozen or so team members share similar testimonials, but the transformations aren’t noticeable on the track alone — they’re translating into other aspects of their everyday lives as well.
“They’re excited about it, and that’s building excitement with some of the other kids,” Ingersoll said. “They’re overcoming their fears, and while recording their lap times has shown improvement in numbers, the most obvious change is that boost in confidence. It’s showing in the classroom and in their interactions with others.”
According to Ingersoll, the club has also been instrumental in capturing the attention of students who didn’t have a particular group they “belonged” to before joining the Young Desert Mountain Bikers.
“It’s an alternative to traditional team sports,” he said. “They’re working on their own level, they’re never sitting on the bench, it’s something they can do all year long and it’s a skill they can take into adulthood.”
On Saturday, all local bikers are invited to test out the track in the first annual Mountain Bike Rodeo, held at Centennial Middle School, 2650 W. 20th Street.
Registration and open ride begins at 7 a.m., with clinics and races for all ages running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets to the event are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-mountain-bike-rodeo-tickets-89484547691 or at the school office. Costs are $10 per person or $20 per family.