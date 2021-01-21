A trailer was destroyed and its occupant was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a fire in the 600 block of South 12th Street.
According to information provided by Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, just before 8 a.m. a fire was reported in the “Little Trailer Park.“
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a trailer with heavy smoke and fire coming from it.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and kept it from spreading to other trailers in the park.
An adjoining trailer, however, did receive some radiant heat damage, but it was able to be reoccupied
The trailer’s occupant was treated at the scene by YFD paramedics and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
The trailer and contents were considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
