Yuma police are investigating an early morning fire on Wednesday that destroyed a fifth-wheel camper trailer as arson.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department, at approximately 12:11 a.m. officers responded to a trailer on fire in the 100 block of West Rio Colorado Drive.
The Yuma Fire Department was already on scene.
When firefighters arrived, they found a 35-foot long fifth-wheel camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.
“The fire was quickly knocked down before it could spread to other units in the park,” Franklin said.
After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed that it appeared to have been intentionally started.
There were no occupants inside the camper while it was burning, but one person was treated and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation of minor injuries.
The camper is considered to be a total loss.
This case appears to be an isolated incident, and one of the tenants, who is being sought by police, is considered to be the suspect, police said.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective E. Fell at (928) 373-4744 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
