U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station provided emergency medical care to the driver of a semi-truck after it was struck by a train at Spot Road east of Yuma Wednesday evening.
The semi was hit by the train while crossing at an ungated track.
The engine and front end of the semi sustained most of the impact, resulting in the driver’s injuries not being life threatening.
He was treated on scene by agents certified as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMS) and turned over to Tri-Valley E.M.S. for transport to Yuma Regional Medical Center
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe station also intercepted more than two pounds of methamphetamine at the Highway 78 checkpoint on Wednesday.
While conducting a free air sniff, U.S. Border Patrol canine Hector alerted to a U-Haul moving truck.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle agents found the meth and related drug paraphernalia in the driver’s purse.
Agents arrested the driver, identified as Makayla Thomas, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen.
The methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also seized.
Records checks later revealed that Thomas has a previous felony conviction in Oklahoma distribution of a controlled substance.