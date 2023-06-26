Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of stories reporting on the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report as presented by Police Chief Tom Garrity.
Taking care of the health and wellness, in particular the mental health, of police officers and staff will result in a safer community, according to Police Chief Tom Garrity.
“A healthy mind and a healthy body helps officers and the professional staff make wise choices, make the right choices out there. We don’t want them stressed. We don’t want them overexerted and overworked because that’s when they start to make mistakes. And as we all know that we can get a little grumpy or hangry,” Garrity told the City Council with the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report.
Consequently, Garrity listed health and wellness as one of his top priorities. He believes that goes hand in hand with training.
“The big one for me is training,” the chief said. “A well trained staff is better for the community, and it’s better for officer safety.”
To accomplish this, the department has implemented “creative patrol scheduling” through four different shifts. One starts at 6 a.m., followed by another at 12 p.m., another at 4 p.m. and another at 9 p.m.
With this schedule, YPD has a full staff of 14 patrol officers, not including supervisors, on the streets between 12 p.m. and 2 a.m. This increases staffing so the department can do more proactive patrols.
“Of course, it’s to reduce crime,” Garrity noted.
However, the new schedule also allows one day a week to be dedicated to training. “We have increased our training staff to accomplish this. Monday is an overlap day, and that’s going to be dedicated to training and it’s going to be a set training,” he explained.
The goal is to have each officer attend at least 80 hours of training a year. Last year, officers trained between 1,600 to 1,800 hours. “We’re hoping to double that this next year,” Garrity noted.
MENTAL HEALTH
Councilman Mike Shelton asked whether officers also receive training in handling mental health crises. He noted that “one of the hotspots when it comes to police work is being able to deal with people in various psychosis, and the mother calls that the son is not behaving well, and sometimes they wind up getting shot when some other method would do.”
Garrity replied that the department is looking into crisis intervention training. “It is a very hot topic right now and it is hard to get instructors because everybody wants that. But we are looking diligently and having somebody come down here to train the staff on the crisis intervention,” he noted.
The chief explained that he received a weeklong course in crisis intervention. “It is a great tool not only to deal with mental crises, but it’s also a great tool to deal with people everyday on the street,” Garrity said. “Because our greatest weapon as police officers is our mouth, and it is our word that can escalate a situation, but also those are words that can deescalate a situation. And that to me is the greatest tool and especially in today’s world where a lot of the younger generation is all cell phone and texting and stuff. It is learning one-on-one communication. Often when you see each other, things settle down.”
Shelton relayed concerns from Amberly’s Place, which works with victims of abuse, with “mature” officers leaving Yuma. “We were left with officers who were not as adept and experienced in dealing with domestic violence,” Shelton noted.
Garrity said that one of his objectives is for everyone in the department to “train your replacement … The captains are doing that, the detectives are doing them with officers. They’re actually asking them to go with them to Amberly’s Place so that way they can learn. And these younger officers that are new on the street or five years and under, want to do that because they care and they understand that if they can stop it at one, they don’t have to worry about going back to the same place.”
However, the department also looks out for the mental health of the police force. It has a “highly trained” critical incident stress management team. Tori Bourguignon, director of Amberly’s Place, is a member of the team.
Anytime officers respond to a critical incident, this team is ready if they want to talk.
The double homicide that took place during a May 13 youth party was considered a critical incident for officers. “Whenever it’s something tragic like that, especially with the youth, it does hit these officers. One is they may have a child the same age as that. They actually may know some of these kids because they’re not that much older than that,” Garrity said.
In addition, the department is stressing the importance of physical health and setting aside an hour to work out at the department gym.
The wellness and mental health resources available to officers are also available to dispatchers.
“Our dispatchers are first responders too. They are what I would consider the first first responders,” Garrity said. An officer is actually out there doing things physically, and a dispatcher is sitting there listening on the phone. They don’t see it so they’re trying to imagine it in their head. And so the stress is just as much there.”
The department will also increase staff to allow dispatchers to take more breaks and reduce shifts from 12 to 10 hours.
In addition, dispatchers will be cross trained in both fire and police calls.
“So if a fire dispatcher doesn’t show up, we’re not going to have to call somebody in on their off time. Somebody else is going to be able to step in there,” Garrity said.
“Excellent,” Deputy Chief Chris Morris said. “I think a lot of people overlook the fact that people in dispatch are engaged and involved in all of these situations that occur. And sometimes that’s a little bit overseen so thank you for acknowledging.”
“Yes, sometimes they are the forgotten ones,” Garrity noted.
Mayor Doug Nicholls “applauded” Garrity for his focus on training, “not because I don’t think our men and women do well,” he added, but because he believes that “giving them all the tools, knowledge, as part of those tools, not just vests and guns and cameras, but that knowledge” will also benefit the officers and the community.
“Laws change year to year and so making sure that those that are there to enforce the law know what’s going on is also extremely important,” Nicholls said.