“A healthy mind and a healthy body helps officers and the professional staff make wise choices, make the right choices out there. We don’t want them stressed. We don’t want them overexerted and overworked because that’s when they start to make mistakes,” says Yuma Police Department Chief Thomas Garrity.

 File photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of stories reporting on the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report as presented by Police Chief Tom Garrity.

Taking care of the health and wellness, in particular the mental health, of police officers and staff will result in a safer community, according to Police Chief Tom Garrity.

