Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday and residential refuse collection for homes inside the Yuma city limits will change due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Monday will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesday will have collections on Wednesday.
Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.
Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more can be made directly online with Yuma Click & Fix: yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.