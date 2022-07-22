Pickup days for some Yuma trash pickup and curbside recycling customers will permanently change beginning next week.
Homes between Avenue A and Avenue B and from 16th Street southward to 40th Street will begin having their trash collected on Tuesdays and their recycling picked up on Fridays.
The change is necessary to balance out the city’s route load, according to a city press release. Development and growth in parts of Yuma served by the Monday through Thursday collections has required the city to add an additional route, truck and driver.
“The city is adding an average of 500 to 600 new homes built a year. That’s a good thing, but it also means more solid waste customers we have to serve,” noted Public Works Manager Joseph Lopez. “This adjustment ensures we will be able to continue to serve our customers in a timely manner.”
Affected customers will receive a notice attached to their containers within one week of the new collection dates. About 2,217 homes will experience this change.