A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday affirmed the February trial date for one the two defendants charged in connection to the murder of a Yuma man who had been reported missing.

Erick Chavez has been charged with first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Derek Runnion. Chavez remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on cash-only bonds totaling more than $150,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you