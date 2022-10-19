A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Tuesday affirmed next month’s trial for one of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Yuma bar.
Jerome Lee Hall, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting death of 36-year-old Tyrone Hall.
His trial is scheduled to get underway on Nov. 16 and continue until Dec. 16, with each day beginning at 9 a.m.
When asked if he was prepared for trial, Hall’s attorney Jose Padilla, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, made the court aware that he has not received all of the disclosure he has requested.
He said he initially received a thumb drive filled with pdf files of the x-rays taken during the autopsy, but has had difficulty with it, so he asked for them in a digital format a month ago.
He added he has also not been given an index to the body cameras each officer was wearing the night of murder.
Prosecutor Joshua Salisbury said he doesn’t have the disclosure Padilla requested, or if it even available, he didn’t think it was a reason to delay the trial.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey agreed with Salisbury, saying he felt there was still enough time to provide the information and affirmed Hall’s trial date.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 27, with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, in reference to an aggravated assault.
Officers found two people with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old male and 32-year-old female.
The male, later identified as Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
Hall and the 32-year-old female had been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment.
Also arrested and charged in the incident is 35-year-old Brandon Hall.